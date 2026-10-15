What's New At Costco In October 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

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The sheer magnitude of a Costco warehouse can be intimidating to first-time shoppers, and even seasoned members who have been patronizing the store for years can have trouble locating new releases. It's easy to miss some gems you might otherwise have wanted to buy, which is where this list highlighting the latest and greatest Costco goods in October 2026 comes in handy.

Although not everything here is seasonal, it appears Costco is assuming you have what you need for Halloween and rolling out loads of festive holiday items this month. Everything from advent calendars housing cozy beverages to choice snacks that will have you feeling like you're royalty is hitting the shelves at Costco this October. There are also a few items that have nothing to do with the holidays but still make a welcome addition to your pantry.

Many of these products can only be purchased online, which you could consider an advantage because it saves you from some of the most hated aspects of shopping at Costco, like battling swarms of people and navigating the bustling parking lot. Besides, who doesn't love goodies being delivered to their door? The prices listed come directly from the retailer's website, though some items purchased in-store may carry a different price tag.