What's New At Costco In October 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
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The sheer magnitude of a Costco warehouse can be intimidating to first-time shoppers, and even seasoned members who have been patronizing the store for years can have trouble locating new releases. It's easy to miss some gems you might otherwise have wanted to buy, which is where this list highlighting the latest and greatest Costco goods in October 2026 comes in handy.
Although not everything here is seasonal, it appears Costco is assuming you have what you need for Halloween and rolling out loads of festive holiday items this month. Everything from advent calendars housing cozy beverages to choice snacks that will have you feeling like you're royalty is hitting the shelves at Costco this October. There are also a few items that have nothing to do with the holidays but still make a welcome addition to your pantry.
Many of these products can only be purchased online, which you could consider an advantage because it saves you from some of the most hated aspects of shopping at Costco, like battling swarms of people and navigating the bustling parking lot. Besides, who doesn't love goodies being delivered to their door? The prices listed come directly from the retailer's website, though some items purchased in-store may carry a different price tag.
Fruit chews
Once the leftover Halloween candy runs out, Costco has just the thing to restock your snack drawer with the double-layered flavor of delightful fruit chews. The favorites mix includes concentrated fruit purees in Green Apple, Mango, Strawberry, and Sweet and Sour Watermelon flavors. Every package contains nearly 2 pounds of candy, and each fruit chew is individually wrapped so you can enjoy them wherever you're craving something sweet.
Grab a 30-ounce pack of Hi-Chew Fruit Chews Favorite Mix for $10.69.
Instant coffee with a twist
Costco's new instant coffee from Wunderground offers folks a chance to dip their toes into the mushroom coffee trend without fully giving up their tried-and-true jolt juice. Every stick contains medium-dark roast arabica coffee blended with 5,000 milligrams of mushrooms, including cordyceps, chaga, lion's mane, and reishi. Just empty the coffee stick into 8 ounces of water or milk, and go about your morning routine sipping on a smooth, bold coffee without the mushroom aftertaste.
Elevate your morning perk with 60 servings of Wunderground Craft Instant Coffee Plus Mushroom for $59.99 online only.
Chocolate assortment
Costco's got chocolates for everyone this October with its latest assortment from Hebert Candies. Each box of 100 chocolates includes an equal number of white chocolate and milk chocolate squares, as well as milk and dark chocolate squares with almonds. The flavors are all separated so you know exactly what you'll get, unlike some assortments where you're playing a guessing game with every candy.
Snag the Hebert Candies Heritage Chocolate Assortment for $59.99 online only.
Gourmet snacking nuts
Elevate your snack game with Costco's latest collection of premium nuts contained in an elegant glass jar. Unlike the Costco nuts customers often have to return, this prime assortment features sizeable almonds, cashews, macadamias, and pecans, roasted and seasoned with salt for an exquisitely savory nosh in every handful. The stylish glass jar makes this a perfect gift for those nut enthusiasts in your life — if you're willing to part with it.
Make snacking a luxurious affair with the 30-ounce A.L. Schutzman Premium Blend Jar for $36.99 online only.
Cocoa advent calendar
It will be time to break out the advent calendars before you know it, and what's better than one concealing 12 distinct hot cocoa flavors to warm you up on those frosty December evenings? Every night before December 25, folks can open up a new door hiding two single-serve sachets of cocoa in various milk, dark, and deliciously dessert-like white chocolate flavors. Keep track of the remaining days until Christmas while curling up with a sweet, soothing beverage each night until the big day.
Stay cozy this holiday season with the Whittard Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar for $99.99 online only.
Pre-prepped Thanksgiving dinner
If you're hoping to make Thanksgiving dinner less stressful this year, Costco has you covered. It's now accepting pre-orders for a family feast for eight that includes 5 pounds of turkey breast and nine of your favorite festive staples like mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, candied yams, and more. You'll even have dessert secured with 2 pounds each of apple cobbler and pumpkin pie, giving you more time to congregate with your loved ones on the holiday.
Make this holiday easier with the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for $199.99 online only.
Assorted Christmas treats gift crate
Get a jump on holiday gifts this year with a family-friendly bundle of joy featuring six festive snacks and more. The gift box contains classic seasonal treats such as peppermint bark, chocolate toffee almonds, caramel popcorn, and a bottle of sparkling cider, just to name a few of the surprises tucked away in the lidded crate. It even comes with an adorable snowman Christmas ornament that folks can add to their collection of holiday decorations.
Send loved ones a box of cheer with the Christmas Magic and Holiday Traditions Gift Crate for $44.99 online only.
Global spice set
Level up your seasoning game with four distinct flavors from around the world. The Chile Margarita Mexican blend offers a citrusy sweet boost to tacos; Greek Freak puts an herbaceous spin on roasted veggies; Korean BBQ gives chicken a sweet and savory profile; and Jamaican Jerk showcases warming spices perfect for smoking or roasting various proteins. Whether you're feeling Mediterranean or want to host Korean BBQ from your dining room, you'll be ready at a moment's notice with these flavorful blends on hand.
Elevate your home-cooked cuisine with the Spiceology Global Flavors Gift Set for $44.99 online only.
Holiday blend coffee
Put a festive spin on your morning perk with the latest whole bean coffee to hit the shelves at Costco. San Francisco Bay's Holiday Signature Blend features subtle notes of baking spices and chocolate combined with medium roast arabica coffee. It's perfect for java aficionados who enjoy the full flavor of coffee ground from whole beans with sophisticated hints of the holiday season.
Grab 2 pounds of San Francisco Bay Holiday Signature Blend Whole Bean Coffee at Costco for $19.49.
Deluxe cheese bundle
Treat yourself to a fancy cheese tasting with an assortment of delicious dairy hailing from the Badger State. Wisconsin is putting everything on the table with a cheeseboard bundle featuring sumptuous cheeses like the award-winning buttery, triple-cream Carr Valley Creama Kasa, handcrafted Wood River Smoked Cracked Peppercorn Cheddar Gruyere, and the slightly tangy LaClare Maple Bourbon Chèvre, to name just a few. The bundle also includes artisan rye crackers, candied pecans, and a jar of apple and pear preserves flavored with honey and ginger for a complete tasting experience.
Get your charcuterie on with the Fortune Wisconsin Select Cheeseboard Bundle for $179.99 online only.
Shortbread cookies
Folks with a lot of people to send gifts to this holiday season can take care of them all at once with this 24-pack of festive shortbread cookies. Each decorative Christmas tree-shaped box houses four individually wrapped shortbread cookies crafted with real butter. The boxes are small enough to be stocking stuffers, but the cookies deliver big on the simple, classic taste of a staple holiday treat.
Score 24 boxes of Mary Macleod's Classic Shortbread for $89.99 online only.
Biscotti and amaretti cookies
Cookies that pair with coffee just as well as a dessert wine aren't as elusive as you might think. These biscotti and amaretti cookies travel all the way from Saronno, Italy, where they are crafted with simple ingredients to achieve a deliciously sweet and nutty profile. After the cookies have been enjoyed, the decorative tin can make a lasting impact as a decorative addition to your kitchen counter.
Purchase the Chiostro Biscotti and Amaretti Tin for $29.99 online only.