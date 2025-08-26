The Appliance You Need To Host Korean BBQ From Your Dining Room Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Korean BBQ is one of the most fun restaurant experiences out there — everyone gathering around a fancy grill to eat mountains of meat, rice, and kimchi is just the peak of communal dining. The side dishes are great too, with my personal favorite being dakgangjeong (otherwise known as the best chicken wings on Earth). However, Korean BBQ doesn't have to be restricted to dining out — you can also do it from the comfort of your own home. All you need is a portable grill to sit in the middle of your table.

While Korean BBQ at a restaurant is often cooked over charcoal, gas or electric grills are the go-to tools for home cooking. Getting the grill out for a home BBQ is a common weekend activity in both Korea and Japan, and it's perfect for an impromptu gathering since all you need to do is grab the ingredients and turn on the grill. Pre-marinated meats might be harder to come by in the west, however, so you might have to do that part in advance.

One of the best things about Korean BBQ is that it gives everyone the freedom to eat whatever they want: your favorite vegetables and cuts of meat, and seasoning prepared to whatever spice level you like most. Some people opt for gochujang-loaded pork with some serious heat, while others prefer sweet and sticky bulgogi beef. When combined with short-grain rice and a big bowl of kimchi, it really is the ultimate meal.