The Easy Serving Method That'll Make Thanksgiving Dinner A Lot Less Stressful

No holiday showcases food quite like Thanksgiving. Sure, we're all supposed to contemplate what we're thankful for in life, on the big day, yet the celebration squarely centers around appetizing cuisine –- and lots of it. But those preparing the seasonal spread are guaranteed to feel stress bearing down on them. One way to make things easy is to serve all that scrumptious fare buffet-style, instead of placing the turkey and all those Thanksgiving side dishes on the dinner table.

There are multiple advantages to utilizing the buffet method for Thanksgiving dinner, not the least of which being that nobody has to pass dishes around a table full of plates and glassware. The dinner table becomes a spacious territory, with nary a worry that Uncle Joe is going to knock over your wine glass as he sends the stuffing your way. It also frees up room for more seasonal beverages and elegant centerpieces that add to the charm of the celebration.

Serving Thanksgiving dinner as a buffet also allows guests to get what they want, when they want it. No waiting to get your hands on an extra helping of crispy Brussels sprouts, or that tempting sweet potato casserole making its way around the table. And those contrarians who don't like creamy mashed potatoes topped with flavor-enhanced Thanksgiving gravy can skip it and keep working their way down the line. A buffet also gives you more time to make last-minute adjustments to a dish. Guests will already have plenty of options, so they won't mind waiting a few extra minutes for that green bean salad to hit the buffet. Everybody gets fed and enjoys each other's company, with less stress for everyone involved.