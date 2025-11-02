Ina Garten's Sweet Secret For A Smooth Thanksgiving Feast
Thanksgiving is many people's favorite holiday of the year, in no small part because it centers around feasting until your buttons pop. But unless you're curating the perfect fast food Thanksgiving dinner, it's a whole lot of work for whoever is in charge of making all that tasty grub. Even professional chefs find cooking a full Thanksgiving spread to be challenging. One such expert, Ina Garten, has a trick up her sleeve to make things a little easier.
Instead of making all those appetizing desserts that cap off the meal while attempting to get all her Thanksgiving side dishes just right, she prepares them the day before. A salted apple crumble cake or a simple chocolate pie with an Oreo crust can be made a day or two in advance, giving you more time to focus on all the other delicacies that need to be made the day of the feast. Depending on the ingredients used to make your favorite holiday confections, they may be able to reside on the countertop as opposed to taking up precious room in the fridge. Some desserts, such as pumpkin pie, can be frozen, allowing you to make them even further in advance. Cooking an entire Thanksgiving spread is hard enough — any way you can make it easier is a win.
Ina Garten plans for a stress-free Thanksgiving
Getting your Thanksgiving desserts done ahead of time certainly lightens your workload on the big day, but there are still so many other dishes that can't be premade (or at least shouldn't be). Candied yams, fluffy mashed potatoes, and, of course, the star of the show, a big juicy turkey, all require your attention simultaneously. It's an endurance trial even for the most seasoned chef. To make things go a bit smoother while toiling away on the feast, Ina Garten studiously plans out her actions beforehand.
Sure, you likely put together a game plan before entering the Thunderdome (what I like to call the kitchen on Thanksgiving), but do you write it down? If not, you should consider it. Garten says it creates an air of relaxation on an otherwise hectic day. Knowing exactly when you need to baste your bird, start boiling potatoes for your mash, and even complete simple tasks, like slicing carrots, gives you peace of mind. It might help you work a bit faster because you never have to stop and think, "What should I be doing next?"
It's also beneficial to plan your to-do list well ahead of the celebration. This allows you to get your shopping done early and be confident that nothing was missed. Many grocery stores aren't open on Thanksgiving, so running out for that one thing you forgot on the holiday may not even be an option.