Ina Garten's Sweet Secret For A Smooth Thanksgiving Feast

Getting your Thanksgiving desserts done ahead of time certainly lightens your workload on the big day, but there are still so many other dishes that can't be premade (or at least shouldn't be). Candied yams, fluffy mashed potatoes, and, of course, the star of the show, a big juicy turkey, all require your attention simultaneously. It's an endurance trial even for the most seasoned chef. To make things go a bit smoother while toiling away on the feast, Ina Garten studiously plans out her actions beforehand.

Sure, you likely put together a game plan before entering the Thunderdome (what I like to call the kitchen on Thanksgiving), but do you write it down? If not, you should consider it. Garten says it creates an air of relaxation on an otherwise hectic day. Knowing exactly when you need to baste your bird, start boiling potatoes for your mash, and even complete simple tasks, like slicing carrots, gives you peace of mind. It might help you work a bit faster because you never have to stop and think, "What should I be doing next?"

It's also beneficial to plan your to-do list well ahead of the celebration. This allows you to get your shopping done early and be confident that nothing was missed. Many grocery stores aren't open on Thanksgiving, so running out for that one thing you forgot on the holiday may not even be an option.