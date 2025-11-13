Bobby Flay's Thanksgiving Secret For Extra Creamy Mashed Potatoes Is This Unexpected Step

Thanksgiving is approaching, and millions of stressed-out home cooks are turning to their favorite celebrity chefs for advice. Food Network delivered: Bobby Flay shared his chef-approved tip for the best mashed potatoes in a video posted on the network's Instagram account. The secret? "After you boil the potatoes, what I like to do is put them in the oven and dry them out so that they're not waterlogged," Flay explained.

Soggy potato chunks lead to soggy, bland mashed potatoes. The potatoes can only absorb so much liquid before they get thin and runny. Drying them out before adding milk and butter makes room for more flavorful fats.

You can dry out your potatoes without heating up the oven or busting out a baking tray, though, if you haven't got oven space to spare. After you drain the potatoes, simply return them to the saucepan and let the remaining water evaporate over low heat. Even for Flay, the oven is optional: One of his own mashed potato recipes uses the stovetop method. Either way, don't keep the potatoes on the heat too long. It will only take a couple of minutes for the water to evaporate.