Your Key To Thickening Mashed Potatoes Is Already In The Pantry

Mashed potatoes are one of the most delicious side dishes ever. What's not to love about them? When they're done right, they are creamy, filling, savory, and oh-so-satisfying. While this classic comfort food is usually pretty straightforward to make, sometimes the simplest recipes are the hardest to perfect. Yes, mashed potatoes may only have a few steps, but making them just right can come down to many factors, with an important one being consistency.

Achieving the perfect texture can sometimes be tricky. Go heavy-handed on the heavy cream (or another cream substitute), and those would-be silky holiday mashed potatoes are looking more like soup. If your potatoes turn out too runny, don't worry — there's a simple solution, and it might already be in your pantry. The trick to getting the consistency right again is instant mashed potato flakes. These handy, store-bought pantry staples are often used in the kitchen for efficiency, but they can also double as an amazing thickening agent for your runny mashed potatoes. They're incredibly easy to use, and if you reach for a plain variety, they won't compromise the flavor of your dish. For me, that's a fantastic win!