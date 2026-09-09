Crumbl X Little Debbie Review: Try The Oatmeal Cream Pie But Skip The Rest Of This Way Too Sweet Cookie Lineup

The McKee family started selling homemade snack cakes in the height of the Great Depression, and decades later had a thriving business that they named after their "little" granddaughter Debbie. Little Debbie remains a familiar face adorning long boxes of beloved snack cakes such as Star Crunches and Zebra Cakes, to the snack that started it all and remains a favorite: Oatmeal Creme Pies. Crumbl hasn't been in the snack game that long, but has made a name for itself since 2017 when its founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley embarked on a culinary mission to create a perfect chocolate chip cookie.

Their hard work seems to have paid off, as Crumbl still garners long lines and bakes social media-friendly cookies to both admire and gobble up. There have been many collaborations in the ensuing years, including a recent collab with Minecraft that was so good even Creepers dug it. If you couldn't tell where this article was heading, Crumbl is teaming up with Little Debbie and using some of its treats for an inspired sextet of cookies. Might we interest you in Crumbl-ed takes on the Chocolate Cupcake Cookie, Cosmic Brownie Cookie, Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookie, Strawberry Shortcake Roll Cookie, Unicorn Cake Cookie, or Zebra Cake?

On paper, these sound like home run cookies. Luckily, cookies aren't made of paper, but sometimes are baked on parchment paper. These Crumbl x Little Debbie cookies are in stores now, and you deserve to know now if they are a dream creamy teaming, or have us teeming with way too much sweetness? The Takeout took out a six-pack, and I'm now ready to unpack it all in this chew & review.