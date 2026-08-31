Review: Crumbl And Minecraft Came Together For A Cookie Collab So Good Even Creepers Will Dig It

The world of Minecraft includes a variety of popular building and creative video games, toys, clothing, and now — Crumbl cookies. The Minecraft x Crumbl collaboration includes a Grass Block Cake, Creeper Key Lime Sandwich, Cookies & Cream Sandwich, Cookie Butter Cookie, Cherry Blossom Cookie, and Lemon Poppyseed Cookie. I got a taste the first day these cookies were available, to see if you need to try them for yourselves.

The collaboration between the video game brand and fancy cookie chain felt unexpected. What's more, Minecraft is iconically constructed from cubes with retro, pixel-like vibes, and cookies are, well, typically round. Crumbl remedied this by squaring off each of the specialty cookies, making them even easier to share, which my family was oh-so-happy about. Still, before taking those first few bites (and removing the nonedible toppers), I wondered if these cookies and cake inspired by a video game would compare to other Crumbl cookie flavors, and if they would become fan-favorites of fellow Crumbl customers.