Review: Crumbl And Minecraft Came Together For A Cookie Collab So Good Even Creepers Will Dig It
The world of Minecraft includes a variety of popular building and creative video games, toys, clothing, and now — Crumbl cookies. The Minecraft x Crumbl collaboration includes a Grass Block Cake, Creeper Key Lime Sandwich, Cookies & Cream Sandwich, Cookie Butter Cookie, Cherry Blossom Cookie, and Lemon Poppyseed Cookie. I got a taste the first day these cookies were available, to see if you need to try them for yourselves.
The collaboration between the video game brand and fancy cookie chain felt unexpected. What's more, Minecraft is iconically constructed from cubes with retro, pixel-like vibes, and cookies are, well, typically round. Crumbl remedied this by squaring off each of the specialty cookies, making them even easier to share, which my family was oh-so-happy about. Still, before taking those first few bites (and removing the nonedible toppers), I wondered if these cookies and cake inspired by a video game would compare to other Crumbl cookie flavors, and if they would become fan-favorites of fellow Crumbl customers.
Methodology
To find out if this Minecraft collaboration was one you'd dig, or if it's simply not worth your Minecoins, Crumbl sent a box right to my door, the first day they were available. My husband and I tasted each to determine if this collaboration was God-tier, or rather, nooby. Ultimately, I made these decisions based on the tastes of the cookies, the textures of each one, and whether they delivered an enjoyable bite that offered a reasonably well-flavored cookie, with a hearty sweetness.
Minecraft Lemon Poppyseed Cookie
Crumbl knows how to do tart, lemony treats, and the Minecraft Lemon Poppyseed Cookie delivered. It was a pleasing-looking cookie, with a poppyseed-speckled, sugar cookie-like base and bright yellow toppers of lemon buttercream and lemon curd. The lemon curd provided a little extra tartness and held the nonedible bee topper in place, gluing it to the cookie.
This was the first cookie of the selection we tried, and it was a total winner. The lemon poppyseed cookie base tasted just a little savory, with the lemon buttercream offering an ideal balance of sweet and tart. Texture-wise, it was soft, without being too soft, and everything a lemon-loving sweet fan might want. It reminded me of a lemon tart, but in a softer, more enjoyable cookie form. Though I was happy Crumbl went with lemon for this flavor, with the bee topper, honey flavors would have been the more predictable route.
Minecraft Cookies & Cream Sandwich
Though creepy-looking, the Enderman characters in Minecraft are basically harmless, unless attacked. The black, blocky characters feature purple eyes, just like the topper on Crumbl's Minecraft Cookies & Cream Sandwich. This dark sandwich cookie featured two chocolate cookies with a filling of purple marshmallow mousse (colored to look like the Enderman's eyes), with little pieces of brownie, and even cookies and cream pieces.
While the lemon poppyseed cookie was mostly just a soft cookie, the Minecraft Cookies & Cream Sandwich was more of a mixture of textures. The chocolate cookies on the outside were a little dry, but still had a soft enough bite. That purple mousse was a mixture of smooth and chewy bites, and brought some intrigue to a cookies and cream option. I found it tasted a lot like your typical cookies and cream flavor — but between the coloring and extra fillings, this was anything but a typical cookies and cream-type cookie.
Minecraft Creeper Key Lime Sandwich
The Creeper character — a green, pixelated-looking, blocky figure who is largely without arms — is much more hostile than the darker-looking Enderman character. Crumbl's interpretation of the Minecraft Creeper was in the form of a Key Lime Sandwich, two layers of lime cookies with more lime flavoring inside. There were sprinkles around the sides of the frosting, suggesting the pixels within the Creeper.
Like the lemon cookie, the key lime flavor was a nice balance of tart and sweet, made extra tart because of the use of key lime over the regular lime variety. Still, I wish it weren't a cookie sandwich, but open-faced instead. Even better, perhaps Crumbl could have made it more of a key lime pie-like cookie, to be even more enjoyable. With both layers of cookies, it was a little drier than I would have liked, without enough moisture from the frosting to totally balance it. Still, the effect of the sprinkles made for a very cool look to represent the highly pixelated-looking character.
Minecraft Grass Block Cake
One of my favorite parts of this collaboration was the ways Crumbl used its decor and features to represent various aspects of the beloved game. There's perhaps no better example of this than the Minecraft Grass Block Cake. While most of the cookies were flat, the cake was more of a cube, perfect for block representation.
Since I'm a firm believer that Crumbl's cakes are even better than the chain's cookies, perhaps it was no surprise that this was my favorite of the collection. This super sweet cake looked like a little grass square block, featuring layers resembling dirt and grass in a fabulous combination of flavors — including cinnamon brown sugar, cream cheese, cinnamon vanilla, and chocolate. The combined taste was exceptional, and quickly became my favorite with its sweet and spicy elements. With all of its moistness, this was definitely one that needed a fork, but, Crumbl came through again with a fantastic cake option.
Minecraft Cherry Blossom Cookie
It's not often that you taste a cherry-flavored item that actually tastes like cherries, instead of that fake, candy-cherry flavor, but the Minecraft Cherry Blossom Cookie certainly did. Featuring a nonedible pig topper, the Cherry Blossom Cookie was a light pink color, with maraschino cherry puree and cookie crumbs.
In terms of construction, it was simple, with a square shape, soft cookie base, and a slathering of accompanying cherry cream cheese frosting. The combination reminded me of a mildly tart cherry cheesecake taste. All told, this one was just completely delightful. It was notably not as sweet as the others, but this was a nice balance, given just how sugary the others tasted. Though I wasn't particularly sure what would have worked better, the cherry blossom flavor didn't seem to totally represent a pig, with the exception of its color. Still, this disconnect didn't impact how much I enjoyed the cookie, and it was another winner in my book.
Minecraft Cookie Butter Cookie
Crumbl cookies are far from strangers to cookie butter; I've had plenty of versions from the chain. The Minecraft Cookie Butter Cookie was a spiced cookie with toppings heaped in cookie butter flavors, even featuring cookie crumbs on top. To keep the cookie in the scope of the Minecraft world, there was a nonedible chicken topper, but truthfully, that felt like a last-minute add.
The Minecraft Cookie Butter Cookie was easily the most boring of the set — but it was still enjoyable, with its soft texture, and duo of cinnamon vanilla and cookie butter frostings that contained just enough crumbly intrigue to make it feel special. Still, I wasn't sure how the chicken had any part of the cookie. If you like Biscoff cookie butter, you'll probably enjoy this one, because that's exactly what it tasted like; even though Biscoff was not mentioned in the marketing of this cookie.
Final Verdict
I'll freely acknowledge that although I am a gamer, I never became a Minecraft player, so I struggled to see the connection between some cookies and their Minecraft inspiration. A devoted player may be able to see the inspiration with a little more clarity, but even with some disconnect, these cookies were still excellent. Those cookies that played into the theme did it very well, but those that did it weakly made the collaboration feel like more of an afterthought.
Though the whole collection is tasty, if you must choose only one dessert, the choice should be simple: get the Minecraft Grass Block Cake. It was the most creative, unique, and enjoyable of the offerings. If you happen to be a Minecraft player, love one, or simply love great cookies, choosing to give these cookies a try is an easy one. I'll note that these cookies are also very, very sugary. They've definitely been created for those who enjoy sweets.
Price and Availability
Crumbl comes out with a new, featured collection of cookies weekly. This Minecraft menu's run is from Monday, Aug. 31 through Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. This timeframe falls right in line with what I've come to expect from Crumbl's availability of cookies.
However, the pricing structure for the Minecraft cookies is a little different than on a normal week. Typically, Crumbl cookies come in mini (available since 2024 when Crumbl finally came to its senses by going small) or large dessert sizes. The Minecraft collaboration only offers cookies in the latter. For the week, you're locked into a single, four, six, or 12-pack large dessert combination. A single cookie costs $4.69, the four-pack is $17.49, six cookies will be $24.29, and you can get 12 cookies for $46.49. You'll need to shell out an extra 99 cents for the block cake, since its one of those Crumbl items that has an upcharge, but, it is completely worth it.
Since there are six cookies in the collection, ordering them in the six-pack will allow you to try all of the featured desserts. Six might seem like too many cookies, but that just means you'll have leftovers. Three of the cookies in this menu need to be refrigerated since they're chilled, but the other three will do perfectly fine in their box on your counter.