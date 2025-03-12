Why Some Crumbl Menu Items Have An Upcharge
Crumbl's dominance over the dessert world continues to grow. And despite its historically cutthroat methods, people can't help but adore the chain. However, Crumbl's fanbase has recently expressed frustration over one aspect of its evolving price policy — namely, a recent increase in upcharges on items at the Utah-based bakery chain. These upcharges have come about due to the increase in items that aren't cookies like brownies and pies, both of which have become more common since its rebranding from Crumbl Cookie to just Crumbl in 2023 which was motivated by the chain having expanded its repertoire of desserts.
In case you were unaware, Crumbl sells its items in bundles with customers purchasing either one individual dessert, a 4-pack, a 6-pack, or a 12-pack with fixed prices for each bundle. However, when one of those desserts is not a cookie, it will oftentimes include an upcharge of either $0.99 or $1.99 due to the unique ingredients and increased labor needed to make the items. It's worth noting that these upcharges depend on your location.
How do people feel about the price of Crumbl's non-cookie items?
The additional charges have been debated by both consumers and Crumbl workers alike, with the general consensus being somewhat nuanced. While people understand the need for upcharges on specialty items, they're also quick to admit they aren't necessarily jumping at the opportunity to pay even more than they already do. (The bakery chain has been criticized for being overpriced for a long time now, even before these upcharges arrived.)
For some, the chain's specialty items are well worth the slightly higher prices. Currently, Crumbl offers a special key lime pie as a standard menu item with an upcharge of $0.99 in my neck of the woods. And despite that increase, it's still a very popular dessert and has been since its introduction in 2024.
Test items — ones available only at select locations for a limited time — like brownies and cakes are beloved by many (despite often having an upcharge of $1.99). That gives us the impression that these extra charges are becoming more and more accepted by the general public. With that in mind, it would appear the industry leader (sorry Insomniac) will continue to thrive, regardless of whether it continues upcharging its customers.
Of course, one way to get around the consumer complaints would be to move away from the bundle-pricing model and simply charge on an individual basis. That way, the upcharge is baked into the price instead of sitting on the receipt in bold print as an add-on.