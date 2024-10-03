Do Crumbl Cookies Need To Be Refrigerated (And How Long Will They Last)?

Crumbl's success since 2020 has been a remarkable feat of social media prowess and marketing. However, it cannot be forgotten that, above all, Crumbl has thrived as a result of its cookie recipes. Becoming what must be considered the premier cookie store in America, the Crumbl craze has been in full force over the past couple of years, and shows no signs of slowing down. Along with its remarkable popularity come some questions about how to get the most out of your Crumbl cookie. Nobody wants to be the person to waste their sweet (and let's face it, not inexpensive) treat by storing or attempting to reheat it incorrectly.

Luckily, the storing process for Crumbl cookies is pretty simple.Typically, there is no need to refrigerate your Crumbl cookies —whether it's Milk Chocolate Chip or Classic Pink Sugar — after bringing them home, as they should more-or-less maintain their freshness about a week when stored at room temperature. But if you opt to move them to cold storage, there are a few things to keep in mind.