Crumbl's Fan-Favorite Lineup Has Customers Running To The Chain This Week

Crumbl's cookie menu for the week of July 6 is bound to please fans — because it's all about fan favorites. In addition to the brand's classic cookies, Crumbl is bringing back six of its most popular flavors. The lineup also includes one new cookie flavor and two Chocolate Strawberry Cups.

The Caramel Shortbread Cookie ft. Twix tops a Twix-studded shortbread cookie with caramel and Twix pieces, while the Strawberry Ice Cream Bar Cookie — which is served cold — is coated in buttercream and sprinkled with strawberry and vanilla streusel. The S'mores Cookie Thins, which come in a set of two, are thin, chewy, graham cracker cookies with melted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle on top.

If that doesn't sound decadent enough for you, Crumbl is serving up cookies on cookies. The Biscoff Skillet Cookie is topped with mousse, sprinkled with Biscoff pieces, and doused in a Biscoff-flavored drizzle. For more cookie-ception, you can order the Birthday Cake Cookie ft. Oreo: a dark, chocolaty cookie coated in cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with Oreo bits and rainbow sprinkles. Another cream cheese-frosted fan favorite is the Snickerdoodle Cupcake Cookie, which is topped with cinnamon sugar and served warm.

The chain is also introducing the Marbled Stuffed Cheesecake Cookie. The new cookie combines brownie and vanilla-flavored dough with cream cheese filling. For folks who aren't feeling like cookies, the chain is offering an encore of its Chocolate Strawberry Cup — a cup of fresh strawberries doused in milk chocolate — and the Dubai-Style Chocolate Strawberry Cup, which adds layers of pistachio cream and toasted kataifi pieces to the mix.