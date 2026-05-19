14 Crumbl Cookie Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Though founded less than a decade ago, Crumbl has taken the American bakery scene by storm, now operating more than 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Is global domination next? Though only time will tell, Crumbl's empire building has slowed in recent years due to telltale signs of overexpansion. Initially founded as Crumbl Cookies, in 2023 the bakery dropped "cookies" from its name and began to experiment with additional product options, including cakes, cake pops, and cups. For this ranking, however, I focused entirely on cookies.

The store's cookies are so massive that it even sells a specially made cookie cutter to help portion these behemoths into quarters. Considering they start at around 600 calories and can reach nearly 900, for just a single cookie, cutting them into smaller pieces is an absolute necessity. (In response to customer feedback, Crumbl did more recently introduce mini versions of each cookie). These delights are also known for — and likely popular because of — their indulgent sweetness, often coated as they are in sugary, thick frosting. Even the unfrosted cookies can present as sugar bombs of epic proportions. It was not without sacrifice, then, that I, your intrepid reporter, sought to sample 14 of them in a short period of time, gut health be darned. Without further ado, here's how I fared.