14 Crumbl Cookie Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Though founded less than a decade ago, Crumbl has taken the American bakery scene by storm, now operating more than 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Is global domination next? Though only time will tell, Crumbl's empire building has slowed in recent years due to telltale signs of overexpansion. Initially founded as Crumbl Cookies, in 2023 the bakery dropped "cookies" from its name and began to experiment with additional product options, including cakes, cake pops, and cups. For this ranking, however, I focused entirely on cookies.
The store's cookies are so massive that it even sells a specially made cookie cutter to help portion these behemoths into quarters. Considering they start at around 600 calories and can reach nearly 900, for just a single cookie, cutting them into smaller pieces is an absolute necessity. (In response to customer feedback, Crumbl did more recently introduce mini versions of each cookie). These delights are also known for — and likely popular because of — their indulgent sweetness, often coated as they are in sugary, thick frosting. Even the unfrosted cookies can present as sugar bombs of epic proportions. It was not without sacrifice, then, that I, your intrepid reporter, sought to sample 14 of them in a short period of time, gut health be darned. Without further ado, here's how I fared.
14. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie (classic)
Any cookie bakery should be judged, at least initially, on its chocolate chip cookie. It's a classic for a reason, offering everything a cookie should offer: from a rich, buttery batter, to decadent sweetness from brown sugar and vanilla, to the bitter pops of chocolate that bring it all together.
Wait, what? This cookie has milk chocolate chips? Who puts milk chocolate chips in a chocolate chip cookie? It goes against everything a chocolate chip cookie is! It's not only an affront to chocolate chip cookie lovers everywhere, but an affront to the very concept of chocolate chip cookies. It's the dark chocolate bitterness that makes this cookie the undisputed classic that it is, and the wimpy mellowness of milk chocolate simply cannot match that.
If this were merely an alternative available alongside the standard chocolate chip cookie, it would be one thing. But at this store, it turns out, it's typically one or the other. Any day one walks into a Crumbl, it seems, they will be offered either the true chocolate chip cookie or the milk chocolate chip cookie. Not both. And that's where the problem lies. In no world should a chocolate chip cookie with milk chocolate chips be presented as a replacement for an actual chocolate chip cookie! This madness simply cannot be abetted.
13. Cookie Dough Cookie (weekly rotating, chilled)
This was easily the most disappointing cookie I tried. Think of the premise: a cookie that not only is a cookie, but also highlights the dough from which said cookie was made. It seems like it would be the best of both worlds. From an execution standpoint, however, this falls completely flat. There's almost nothing here that even suggests cookie dough, nor a tasty cookie for that matter. It's instead an incredibly bland, texturally tough cookie paired with a frosting that somehow both overwhelms the Cookie Dough Cookie and fails to offer anything interesting flavor-wise.
While the little pips of actual cookie dough on top do actually make an attempt to fulfill the stated promise of cookie dough, in total they're too small to make a big enough impact, and there aren't enough chocolate chips either. All told, this one's a complete pass.
12. Pink Sugar Cookie (classic)
Firstly, this is not a sugar cookie, but rather an almond cookie, which is its first possible issue. The second is that it doesn't taste anything like the sweet almonds that are familiar to many Americans. (The standard for almond dessert flavor — associated with almond extract or marzipan — actually comes from bitter almonds and other stone fruit seeds). Specifically, this derives from the compound benzaldehyde, and quite commonly confuses people who are expecting something more reminiscent of the almonds (or even almond milk) that we typically encounter in everyday life. Especially in the United States, this can also present as old-fashioned, not something that many modern or innovative desserts lean on, but rather something more associated with traditional Italian or German holiday desserts.
If we ignore the potential for a bait and switch here — which, as implied, is large — this is a reasonably executed version of this type of cookie. The base is tender and crumbly, the frosting is reasonably allocated, and it is striking visually. Even so, compared to the plethora of other options available at Crumbl, the almond paste notes just aren't that compelling.
11. Cookies & Cream Cookie (classic)
Considering that this is clearly Crumbl's answer to the Oreo, the problem is that this cookie comes across more like a "Mega Stuf" version of the classic crème-filled chocolate sandwich cookie, in that the cookie to stuffing — or in this case, frosting — ratio is off. Or, in other words, there's too much frosting, and it overwhelms the flavor of the cookie.
The cookie itself isn't bad, featuring mild chocolate notes and a texture that's soft in the middle yet crispy on the edges. And while the "smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting" does indeed work as a nice foil to the chocolate, there's just way too much of it. As an experiment, I removed most of the frosting, leaving just enough to be tasted, and this made the experience far more harmonious. (Of course, for those who eat frosting with a spoon or are only satisfied with Oreo's "The Most Stuf" may disagree with my assessment).
10. Mom's Recipe Cookie (classic)
This is the cookie most negatively affected by being served at room temperature (see methodology below). Not that it tastes bad, but the texture just isn't right: it is hard as a rock on the edges, and while the center yields slightly, it is hardly soft or chewy at all — certainly not enough to be considered a great oatmeal cookie.
It's a shame, because this Mom's Recipe Cookie – derived from a family recipe of Crumbl's co-founders – is packed with diverse ingredients such as oatmeal, chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter, giving it all the markings of a top-notch cookie. And the flavors are well-balanced and intriguing. In the end, however, while some online reviewers have reported that it is delicious when eaten warm, it doesn't seem unreasonable to expect it to remain tender for at least a few hours after purchasing. In sum, this is one to try only if you're eating it on your way out of the shop.
9. Snickerdoodle Cookie (classic)
Snickerdoodles are, in a way, the middle tier of the cookie world anyway, so this falling in that range makes total sense. It's fine, this cookie, offering a nice, pleasant texture that's soft in the center but crispy on the edges. It is clean in flavor, featuring a playful hint of cinnamon in the background. Yet there's nothing about it that jumps out as particularly compelling. If someone were to offer me one of these, for example, I would happily eat it and enjoy it, but I can't imagine a situation where I'd go out of my way to purchase one.
While there's nothing off or bad here, it could be improved by punching up the cinnamon notes. As it is, the cinnamon is there, though quite subtle. In addition, some crunchy granules of sugar on the exterior might give it that little textural element to bring a bit of variation to the eating experience. Otherwise, as stated, it's a fine cookie that fails to stand out.
8. Cake Batter Cookie (classic)
While it's absolutely true that the frosted cookies from Crumbl all tend to suffer from the same issue — in that there's generally too much frosting, which can overwhelm the base (see the Cookies & Cream Cookie above) — the use of frosting is clearly most successful on the Cake Batter Cookie, for one obvious reason: this cookie is supposed to taste like birthday cake! One of the key elements of birthday cake, of course, is an obscene amount of cloying frosting, and this chameleon delivers that experience perfectly.
It's vanilla on vanilla here, sugar on more sugar, so this is never going to be the most exciting option from a flavor standpoint, but again, it presents so much like biting into a piece of a classic, tiered layer cake that, as long as that's the goal here, this is guaranteed to please. It's hard to argue with that.
7. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie (weekly rotating, chilled)
If the concept of a chilled cookie initially seems off-putting — because cookies that are put in the refrigerator tend to turn either dry and brittle or tough and chewy — this is why Crumbl's Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie is such a revelation. Even after 24 hours in the fridge, the chocolate base cookie is still beautifully tender and crumbly. In addition, the frosting — unlike with some of the other frosted cookies — is applied with restraint. It is present, but it doesn't completely drown the cookie.
Where this gets trickier is with the strawberry frosting itself. At the risk of using a dated reference, it smells like the aroma of a Strawberry Shortcake doll. (The '80s kids out there get me). Or, perhaps more universally, it tastes eerily similar to a pink Starburst. That said, is pink Starburst and chocolate a good flavor combination? Even when trying to be as objective as possible, it still comes across as a somewhat strange pairing. And while some may indeed love it, others will likely find it ludicrous. Which, when put together, explains why this cookie gets a medium rating: it's well-executed, but almost surely divisive.
6. Kentucky Butter Cake Cookie (weekly rotating)
While probably not as obscenely rich as an actual Kentucky butter cake — the recipe for which typically contains three honking sticks of butter — this cookie does an admirable job of living up to its billing. Though ultimately not much more than a simple sugar cookie, the strategic addition of an extravagant, buttery glaze, alongside just a hint of vanilla, makes for a tasty experience.
A better analog for this flavor — rather than the probably lesser known regional take on poundcake — might instead be all-butter shortbread. Though obviously this version is soft and chewy, unlike the crispy firmness of the famed Scottish delicacy, its taste profile offers a notable similarity. And, as many of these Crumbl cookies are clearly inspired by another dessert, it certainly seems reasonable in this case to suggest that this is the Crumbl equivalent to shortbread, and a successful one at that.
5. Red Velvet Cookie (weekly rotating)
It's hard to agree with Crumbl's description of this as a decadently flavored cookie, because by default red velvet tends to be a milder incarnation of chocolate. This is, unsurprisingly, also the case here. Compared to the Brownie Batter Cookie, for example (see below), this one isn't extremely chocolaty. Putting that comparison aside, however, it does convey a restrained chocolate character that pairs nicely with the creamy, sweet pops of the white chips, and in a way acts like a reverse chocolate chip, with the chocolate coming from the batter and brighter nuances deriving from the chips themselves. In the end, this cookie absolutely delivers on its promise of being Crumbl's version of red velvet cake, so lovers of this classic dessert should absolutely plan to give this one a go when it turns up.
As a side note, Crumbl also features a second red velvet-themed cookie, in this case the Red Velvet Cupcake Cookie. Although I was not able to try that this round, based on my reactions to other cookies with heavy frosting, an educated guess would be that the Red Velvet Cookie with white chocolate chips is the superior version.
4. Biscoff White Chip Cookie (weekly rotating)
As an absolute sucker for Biscoff cookies — I even sometimes buy them outside the airplane – this one is packed with actual Biscoff cookie pieces. Evocative of graham crackers, there's plenty of warm spice here, such as cinnamon and cloves, all coming together to form that irresistibly cozy flavor the brand is known for. (Don't let the lame looking, soft and sad half cookie sitting on top fool you — this baby is packed with Biscoff).
The cookie itself is more on the crunchy side, yet has a tender, crumbly quality that still allows it to feel freshly baked. Though white chocolate can be a divisive ingredient, it works here with its creamy texture offering an occasional respite from all that warm spice. Overall, this is one I'd like to see available more often, and highly recommend it when available.
It should also be noted that Crumbl partners with Biscoff frequently on various items, and this is just one example. If the others are anywhere as good as this one, they're all worth trying when they come around.
3. Banana Bread Cookie (weekly rotating)
This is the cinnamon cookie the aforementioned snickerdoodle wishes it could be, with the beloved warm spice sitting front and center. That's right, despite this being called the Banana Bread Cookie, its most prominent flavor is cinnamon sugar, which is of course an absolutely delicious combination.
Though the base is described as a banana cookie, the fruit doesn't play a strong role here, but rather serves as a subtle background note. This seems like the right call, because a cookie that tastes heavily of banana flavoring would probably be divisive, at the very least. The cream cheese glaze — paired here with a brown sugar streusel — is also thinner than most frostings, so it feels more refined. Yes, it has a hint of added sweetness and offers a different textural component, but it does so in a way that feels more integrated into the whole rather than a topping that overtakes the other elements.
Texture-wise, this cookie is much more cake-like than most of the other cookies, which makes sense, considering it has a similar texture to banana bread, rather than the crunchy edge and tender interior of a classic cookie. Though that might be considered a ding in some cases, here, the elements come together incredibly well, resulting in a surprisingly delicious end result.
2. Brownie Batter Cookie (classic)
This Brownie Batter Cookie delivers exactly as expected. It tastes, simply put, like a luxurious chocolate brownie. It has a rich, deep chocolate profile, compounded by a little bit of brownie batter topping, as well as semisweet chocolate chips. From a texture standpoint, it's gooey in the center and crispy on the edges, just like the best pan of brownies. For chocoholics, in other words, this beauty has it all. Okay, it is perhaps not the most exciting or innovative flavor, but it hits just right when a chocolate fix is needed. What more could anyone ask for?
There is, by the way, an interesting looking alternative to this cookie that pops up occasionally in the weekly rotation: the so-called galaxy brownie cookie. Presumably starting with the same brownie cookie, this time it's covered in warm fudge glaze and topped with rainbow candy bits (the combo of which gives it a deep space vibe). Though I wasn't able to try this one, if it's anything like the Brownie Batter Cookie, it's worth a try.
1. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie (classic)
Any cookie bakery should nail its chocolate chip cookie. Thankfully — unlike the alternative that-must-not-be-named (described above) — this is a solid version. It offers everything a chocolate chip cookie should: mainly buttery, sugary dough offset by slightly bitter chocolate chunks amply spread throughout. It's crispy on the edges, soft within, and it is even more delicious when eaten warm.
Though Crumbl has become known for its creative and innovative concepts, or nostalgic throwbacks, that draw eyes and raves on Instagram or TikTok — or wherever people get excited to talk about cookies — at the end of the day, either a bakery's chocolate chip cookie is great, or the bakery isn't. Thankfully, in this case, the cookie is great.
Methodology
For this ranking, I headed to my local Crumbl and purchased a selection of cookies that were available on that particular day, twice during a two-week period in May 2026. Because Crumbl has a somewhat unpredictable, rotating schedule of cookie availability — even the "classic" flavors that are supposedly available every week can change slightly — I was limited by what was available during this period. I also focused on cookies only, ignoring (for now) Crumbl's expanded offerings that occasionally include small cakes and other cookie-adjacent creations.
While Crumbl cookies are typically served warm — with the exception of the occasional chilled cookie — for logistical reasons, I evaluated these at room temperature. Though it is certainly true that many cookies can be more enjoyable when they're warm, it also seems safe to say that, realistically, not every Crumbl cookie purchased in the wild will be consumed immediately upon purchase. In addition, while mediocre cookies require warmth to show their best, a truly great cookie will remain delicious even when it cools down. So while immediate consumption may have altered the results slightly, I remain confident in this approach.