Wait, Almond Extract Isn't Made Out Of Almonds?

Almond extract has a very distinct taste — sweet, bordering on slightly fruity — that you can't miss in baked goods. However, this common flavoring agent isn't always made from almonds. Almonds are technically a stone fruit, which makes them related to cherries, plums, and peaches. In fact, you can actually eat an almond fruit while it's young, seed and all, but they spoil so quickly that they aren't a viable harvest for most to enjoy.

The distinct flavor of bitter almond oil, which is the compound you taste in almond extract, is called benzaldehyde, which also happens to be present in things like peach and cherry pits. Once these fruits are used for other manufacturing purposes, the pits are still useful as a source for almond extract flavoring. There are genuine extracts made from bitter almonds, but in most cases you'll find that you won't notice the difference, since a little of the stuff goes a long way (it's powerful). That's why almond extract is one of those things that'll probably stick around in your pantry for a long time after you purchase it.