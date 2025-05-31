One Nutty Addition Takes Store-Bought Frosting From Drab To Fab

Using store-bought frosting is a great shortcut when baking — it saves you time, it's shelf stable, and you're guaranteed a consistent texture (trying to fix lumpy buttercream is never fun). Of course, not all products are made equal, and even the best brands of store-bought frosting might start to taste a little boring after a few purchases. So here's an easy way to elevate the flavor of your frosting in seconds: Add in some almond extract.

Almond extract has a nutty and floral flavor, which is the perfect way to add depth to your store-bought frosting, giving it a complexity that will make people think it's homemade. The best part is, this upgrade requires minimal effort. You just need to mix in around a teaspoon per tub of frosting for a strong almond taste or less for more of a hint in the background. This hack will work with any classic frosting flavors like vanilla, chocolate, or cream cheese. Just remember, it's always better to start small — almond extract can very easily become overpowering.