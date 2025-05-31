One Nutty Addition Takes Store-Bought Frosting From Drab To Fab
Using store-bought frosting is a great shortcut when baking — it saves you time, it's shelf stable, and you're guaranteed a consistent texture (trying to fix lumpy buttercream is never fun). Of course, not all products are made equal, and even the best brands of store-bought frosting might start to taste a little boring after a few purchases. So here's an easy way to elevate the flavor of your frosting in seconds: Add in some almond extract.
Almond extract has a nutty and floral flavor, which is the perfect way to add depth to your store-bought frosting, giving it a complexity that will make people think it's homemade. The best part is, this upgrade requires minimal effort. You just need to mix in around a teaspoon per tub of frosting for a strong almond taste or less for more of a hint in the background. This hack will work with any classic frosting flavors like vanilla, chocolate, or cream cheese. Just remember, it's always better to start small — almond extract can very easily become overpowering.
More simple frosting additions
If you find almond extract a little too strong but still enjoy the taste of almonds, an easy alternative is adding in some toasted, chopped almonds to your frosting. Not only will this give you a classic nutty flavor, but you'll also get a crunchy texture. If you need a smooth frosting, you can use ground almonds instead.
Apart from incorporating almonds, there are plenty of other ways to transform your store-bought icing. Adding the same amount of vanilla extract is a classic option for an easy flavor boost, but feel free to get more creative with your extract flavors. Brighten the taste of store-bought frosting with orange or lemon extract — perfect for a vanilla or cream cheese frosting. Or use raspberry extract for a fruitier addition, which pairs wonderfully with chocolate and vanilla frosting.
If your store-bought frosting tastes overly sweet, add in a pinch of salt. This is an easy fix to tone down the sweetness and balance out the flavors of the frosting and extract. With these simple mix-ins, one thing is guaranteed: No one will know your frosting came from a tub.