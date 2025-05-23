How To Brighten The Taste Of Store-Bought Frosting With One Simple Addition
Most bakers would agree that store-bought frosting doesn't hold a candle to the homemade stuff. However, not all off-the-shelf products are disappointing, as we realized when we tried 18 store-bought frostings to find the best one. You simply can't deny the convenience of using frosting that comes in handy little cans, so we love figuring out simple hacks to improve the taste of this staple shortcut. When it comes to amping up the flavor, you'd be amazed at what adding a touch of citrus will do.
Fresh citrus, whether it's the zest or juice, imparts amazing brightness and zing to any brand of store-bought frosting. Depending on the flavor of your cake and its fillings, you can choose between lemon, lime, orange, tangerine, Meyer lemon, and even grapefruit to flavor your frosting. Start by mixing in a teaspoon of citrus zest to a container of frosting and taste it to see if you'd like to add more. You can also incorporate a mix of zest and juice or consider citrus extracts, but add these sparingly because extracts lend a ton of flavor with just a drop or two.
Frosting and citrus combinations to try
With store-bought vanilla, cream cheese, and funfetti frostings, any citrus zest or juice will complement the mellow flavor and pleasant tanginess. You can even combine citrus fruits — like lemon and lime or orange and grapefruit — to create a flavor that's super interesting. Chocolate and fudge frostings are also surprisingly versatile when it comes to pairing with citrus. The obvious match is orange, but both lemon and lime flavors work as well. Store-bought strawberry frosting gets a tropical spin when you add lime zest, and you can lean into this flavor profile even more when you add some shredded coconut to the mix.
Some brands make coffee-flavored frosting, and while you may think citrus has no place when it comes to java, think again. If you've ever had an espresso romano, caffè canarino, or caffè al limone in an Italian restaurant or in Italy itself, it was likely presented with a twist of lemon peel or slice of lemon. If you drop it in the coffee, the espresso definitely takes on a hint of lemon, and it is curiously delicious. In fact, squeezing lemon juice into coffee or blending espresso and orange juice results in a lively, refreshing coffee experience. Take inspiration from these beverages and add citrus zest to coffee frosting!