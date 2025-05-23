How To Brighten The Taste Of Store-Bought Frosting With One Simple Addition

Most bakers would agree that store-bought frosting doesn't hold a candle to the homemade stuff. However, not all off-the-shelf products are disappointing, as we realized when we tried 18 store-bought frostings to find the best one. You simply can't deny the convenience of using frosting that comes in handy little cans, so we love figuring out simple hacks to improve the taste of this staple shortcut. When it comes to amping up the flavor, you'd be amazed at what adding a touch of citrus will do.

Fresh citrus, whether it's the zest or juice, imparts amazing brightness and zing to any brand of store-bought frosting. Depending on the flavor of your cake and its fillings, you can choose between lemon, lime, orange, tangerine, Meyer lemon, and even grapefruit to flavor your frosting. Start by mixing in a teaspoon of citrus zest to a container of frosting and taste it to see if you'd like to add more. You can also incorporate a mix of zest and juice or consider citrus extracts, but add these sparingly because extracts lend a ton of flavor with just a drop or two.