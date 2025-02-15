10 Ingredients That Will Transform Your Store-Bought Icing, According To Baking Experts

Icing a cupcake to the standard seen on "The Great British Baking Show" is tougher than it looks, but it's easier than you may think to elevate baked goods at home. If you've already perfected your icing or frosting recipe, then more power to you. But if you, like us, often find yourself pressed for time (or out of patience) when you're finally ready to top your cakes or cookies, there's nothing wrong with turning to store-bought products — especially when you know how to take them to the next level.

To be clear, we don't necessarily recommend haphazardly throwing a bunch of extra ingredients into your icing and hoping for the best. There are a select few ingredients that can go a long way in maximizing its flavor, texture, and appearance. To find out which bonus ingredients can give your store-bought icing a glow-up, we spoke to chef Yohann Le Bescond, Complex Executive Pastry Chef at Ocala's World Equestrian Center, and Odette D'Aniello, founder of Tacoma bakery Dragonfly Cakes. Both experts in all things sweet treats, they're partial to going down the DIY route when perfecting your bakes. However, they also know the best ways to jazz up a pre-made product in a pinch. Here are the ingredients that can take your store-bought icing from zero to 100.