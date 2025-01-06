The Genius Trick To Double Your Canned Frosting Without Buying Extra

If you need to bake up a batch of cupcakes in a hurry, you buy a box of cake mix and a can of frosting and hope that the latter is enough to cover the former — simple math, right? Or is it another case of that ridiculous hot-dog-to-bun ratio where you need to buy multiple packs of both to even out the equation? Well, it probably depends on how heavy-handed you are with the frosting (or how much of it you eat as a lagniappe), but if you do run short, here's a handy way to get a little more mileage out of what's left in the can: In the immortal words of New Wave pioneers Devo, "Whip it. Whip it good."

Actually, whipping the frosting makes the kind of sense that even us non-science-y types can understand. If you take the frosting and dump it in a bowl or stand mixer, then turn on the beaters, the whipping process will incorporate air which can pretty much double the amount. (If you prefer a low-tech approach, you can also whip it with a whisk — this will give your arm a real workout, but it's how cooks got things done in the pre-electric days.) As a bonus, not only will you double the amount of frosting you get, but it's also lighter and more fluffy in texture. What did we tell you, genius, right?