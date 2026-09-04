Little Debbie's New Collab Brings Nostalgia To This Iconic Sweet Treat Chain

In an effort to find new ways to spice things up and offer customers something they haven't seen before, the cookie company Crumbl offers six exciting new desserts every week. One of the latest Crumbl collaborations with Minecraft was a big hit with cookie aficionados, and the upcoming collab with Little Debbie already has many folks thrilled for sweet treats with a dash of nostalgia. According to food blogger Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to break the news, some of Little Debbie's most iconic creations will be given the Crumbl treatment from September 7 through 12.

Little Debbie's classic Zebra Cakes are getting a Crumbl makeover, featuring marshmallow cream cheese frosting stuffed between two layers of vanilla cake with melted white drops and that signature striped drizzle of chocolate. Another Little Debbie favorite, the Unicorn Cake, will become a strawberry cake cookie crowned with purple vanilla mousse, purple sugar, and a blue-and-white finish. The popular Strawberry Shortcake Roll is also part of the lineup as a cake cookie topped with a swirl of whipped cream and strawberry jam.

The first Little Debbie snack cake ever released, the Oatmeal Cream Pie, is also being Crumbl-fied, with oatmeal cookies acting as a vessel for a marshmallow cream cheese frosting. And of course, there's something for chocolate lovers, too. The Chocolate Fudge Cupcake Cookie will be a play on Little Debbie's Chocolate Cupcakes featuring that iconic decorative white swirl on top, while Cosmic Brownies will become a multi-hued cookie topped with a kaleidoscope of colorful candies.