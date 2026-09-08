Fans Call This Discontinued Pillsbury Pastry From The '70s 'Toaster Strudel's Older Cousin'

Toaster Strudels have been a pillar of the premade breakfast pastry aisle since the 1980s, beloved for their flaky texture, iconic icing packets, and rapid preparation (you can even eat them raw, if you're really crushed for time). However, it turns out that before Toaster Strudels reigned supreme, Pillsbury offered another convenient, bakery-inspired breakfast treat: Danish Swirls.

The '70s-era product was advertised as just as soft and flaky as a bakery Danish, but easy to quickly warm up at home. The circular pastries came in cinnamon, orange, and caramel flavors, and were accompanied by those classic packets of Pillsbury icing to spread on top. However, unlike Toaster Strudels, Danish Swirls were sold in the dairy case, not the freezer, and seemed to be more targeted toward adults (advertisements promised that "They toast up fresh and hot while you're pouring the coffee").

A comment on a YouTube clip of a 1971 Danish Swirls commercial dubbed them "Toaster Strudel's older cousin." Another commenter made their preference for Danish Swirls more explicit, lamenting, "I loved these as a kid ... they were much better [than] their toaster strudels they have now."