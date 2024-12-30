Can You Eat A Toaster Strudel Raw?
The most convenient aspect of a toaster-ready breakfast like Pop-Tarts or toaster strudel is that they're ready in just minutes. But if you don't even have a few minutes to spare, you may be tempted to just grab a strudel straight from the box and skedaddle. The real question is: Should you?
Well, depending on the toaster strudel in front of you, it can be fine to enjoy it without the toasting part. Pillsbury, a brand known for its toaster pastries and other at-home baking products, has no warnings against eating its toaster strudel raw on its website. The same goes for Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, which you can enjoy raw and right from the box; heck, you could even take the Pop-Tarts with Tajín challenge if you're feeling adventurous. However, we wouldn't recommend this for homemade strudels with raw dough. Eating any raw dough, whether puff pastry dough or not, has a risk for e.coli and salmonella poisoning, which cause intestinal distress, fever, body aches, and other symptoms.
A Reddit user posed this question two years ago, and it appears commenters took the consensus of "you'll be fine" when it comes to the premade toaster pastries. One commenter noted, "Pretty sure the toaster just warms them up. It doesn't actually 'cook' them. They should be safe to eat frozen." Another thread posted on Reddit asked if it would make a person sick, and a commenter said they themselves do it all the time without issue.
How to make sure your toaster strudel is still good
Just because a toaster strudel is generally safe to eat, that doesn't mean it can't go bad if handled incorrectly. For example, while you may want to try eating one while it's still frozen, you shouldn't allow a toaster strudel to thaw and then try to refreeze it. Doing this can encourage bacteria growth which can lead to you getting sick.
If you're interested in saving time by not toasting your strudel, you might think it a good idea to just store them in the refrigerator instead of the freezer. However, this will shorten the shelf life of the food. Toaster strudel can usually last up to three months past the expiration date on the box if unopened and stored in a freezer; however, strudels should be eaten within a month if the box is opened.
Mold or a funky smell is an immediate red flag, and you should definitely not eat your toaster strudels if you notice any of those signs. And if the strudels turn out extra dry or hard even after you heat them up, they've gone bad.
Eating frozen pastry doesn't exactly sound like the most appetizing breakfast, and why would the winners of the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl want to let their toaster-functional trophy go to waste? But then again, some people also butter their Pop-Tarts, so who are we to judge?