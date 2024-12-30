Can You Eat A Toaster Strudel Raw?

The most convenient aspect of a toaster-ready breakfast like Pop-Tarts or toaster strudel is that they're ready in just minutes. But if you don't even have a few minutes to spare, you may be tempted to just grab a strudel straight from the box and skedaddle. The real question is: Should you?

Well, depending on the toaster strudel in front of you, it can be fine to enjoy it without the toasting part. Pillsbury, a brand known for its toaster pastries and other at-home baking products, has no warnings against eating its toaster strudel raw on its website. The same goes for Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, which you can enjoy raw and right from the box; heck, you could even take the Pop-Tarts with Tajín challenge if you're feeling adventurous. However, we wouldn't recommend this for homemade strudels with raw dough. Eating any raw dough, whether puff pastry dough or not, has a risk for e.coli and salmonella poisoning, which cause intestinal distress, fever, body aches, and other symptoms.

A Reddit user posed this question two years ago, and it appears commenters took the consensus of "you'll be fine" when it comes to the premade toaster pastries. One commenter noted, "Pretty sure the toaster just warms them up. It doesn't actually 'cook' them. They should be safe to eat frozen." Another thread posted on Reddit asked if it would make a person sick, and a commenter said they themselves do it all the time without issue.