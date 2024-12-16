The Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Could Actually Work In Your Kitchen

It's one thing to be able to drink champagne out of, say, the Stanley Cup (the NHL trophy, not the viral tumbler brand that conquered TikTok and Target), but Pop-Tarts took the concept of a trophy and actually turned it into something functional. That's because the brand recently partnered up with GE Appliances to incorporate a working toaster into the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy, that will be awarded to the winners of the collegiate football game on December 28. The toaster is built into the top of the award, which is shaped like a football, and it can heat up two Pop-Tarts at the same time.

"When Pop-Tarts asked us to put a working toaster inside a football trophy, we were determined to figure it out," Todd Getz, executive director of GE Appliances, said, in the official press release. "We have long been a part of meals in American homes with our appliances, but this was an unusual ask. Our engineers mocked up several designs followed by 3-D printed models to produce this hand-polished marvel, complete with a cord to plug it in — making toasted pastries possible, even on the football field."

The functioning trophy was revealed to the public on Sunday, December 15, during a joint ceremony with Pop-Tarts and GE Appliances, where it was actually used to toast pastries for attendees. We've seen some unexpected brand crossovers before, but this might just take football sponsorship to a whole new level.