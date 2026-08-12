12 Childhood Breakfasts Boomers Will Remember All Too Well

Of the three squares, breakfast is unique. For biological, cultural, and psychological reasons, we tend to eat the same foods for breakfast multiple days a week, but switch up our menus for lunch and dinner. This pattern could be why what people ate in the a.m. as kids evokes warm and fuzzy feelings — maybe it's no coincidence that Cereal Milk is one of the most popular strains of legal marijuana in California. Boomers grew up during a time of tremendous technological change, including being the first generation to watch color TV — and the persuasive ads for breakfast foods that came along with it.

When you think about the nutritional value of some of these foods, you will probably agree it's no wonder breakfast cereal faces dark days ahead, but before you pass judgement, consider that back in the Middle Ages, the first meal of the day was meat and wine. Although not as bad as alcohol, many Boomer kids were sipping huge amounts of sugar and other chemicals alongside their character-themed breakfasts. But, here's the thing: Instead of shame, many of them feel nostalgic about the iconic foods from way back when. Maybe it's because the memory of slurping cereal out of an orange Tupperware bowl while watching Saturday morning cartoons brings them back to simpler times. Whether they ate these foods themselves or hurried to feed them to their kids each morning, cut Boomers some slack — they were all born before the Egg McMuffin even existed.