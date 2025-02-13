Who Actually Is The Inventor Of The Toaster Strudel?

In 2004, cinemagoers were introduced to rich, gossipy, self-centered Gretchen Wieners in the now classic film, "Mean Girls." Wieners famously claimed that her father was the inventor of Toaster Strudel, a fact she used to her advantage, gaining access to the powerful clique called "The Plastics" and attempting to intimidate the powers that be (i.e., her school principal) when she was on the brink of trouble. As it turns out, it wasn't Mr. Wieners who created the iconic breakfast pastry after all. It was actually Mr. Joe Perozzi, a product developer for Pillsbury.

In 1979, Perozzi was tasked by the company to develop something new for the brand, so he began experimenting with puff pastry dough (you can easily make a homemade "rough puff" version) and raspberry jam. His invention ultimately morphed into a frozen treat that was intended to be warmed in the toaster and topped with icing (and, in case you're curious, yes, they can be eaten untoasted and raw as well). By 1985, Toaster Strudel launched in stores in raspberry, cinnamon, strawberry, and blueberry flavors.

Not much is known about Perozzi in the creation or aftermath of the product's launch. However, it can be assumed that he took the concept of the fruit-filled German pastry called a strudel and shrunk it down to the rough size and shape of Pop-Tarts, which were made by Pillsbury's rival, Kellogg's.