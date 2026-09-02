5 Grocery Store Freezer Sections Customers Love The Most
You may think that one grocery store's freezer section would look very much like another's. You've got your waffles and breakfast sandwiches, your ice creams, your frozen pizzas and mozzarella sticks, and, of course, good old-fashioned Stouffer's lasagna. But there is actually more variety than you would expect from one supermarket to the next. While there's considerable overlap, for sure — good luck finding a supermarket freezer aisle without Jimmy Dean — there are also a few unique items you wouldn't get if you only frequented one store.
But which establishment should you shop at if you really want to be as cool as ice? Unlike the United Kingdom, the United States doesn't have a budget chain devoted solely to frozen meals. (Theirs, appropriately enough, is called Iceland.) There are some terrific grocery chains stateside with enticing options, though, perfect for whether you're trying to save a bit of money or looking to live large — or at least as large as eating frozen meals will allow.
Trader Joe's
As soon as you clicked on an article about grocery stores with the best freezer sections, you knew what the first one would be. From appetizers to desserts, there's no touching Trader Joe's. "I like their BBQ pork buns, steamed soup dumplings, any of the vegetarian Indian meals, any of the mac and cheeses (i.e. they recently had a french onion soup mac and cheese), and their deep fried crust pizza," commented one Redditor, adding that the items are quite affordable.
And there's plenty more where all that comes from. You want appetizers? Another Redditor commented, "Their lil chicken cilantro wontons are delicious." You want a satisfying main dish? Why not try any number of Trader Joe's frozen foods that taste homemade, from beef bulgogi to burrito bowls? As for sides, you can indulge in Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges or Sweet Ripe Plantains that are already fried. If you have a sweet tooth, enjoy Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream or New York Deli Style Cheesecake.
Aldi
Aldi, as you may know, is a supermarket chain that originated in Germany (it's technically two supermarket chains because a disagreement about cigarettes split Aldi in half, but that's another story). While the store offers an assortment of Aldi Finds for German Week, its frozen aisle has tasty products from all around the world.
Aldi has some of the better frozen pizzas you'll find, with the Mama Cozzi brand (really one of Aldi's private labels) putting in good work (particularly the snackable Deep Dish Pepperoni Singles). A commenter on Reddit also shouted out Mama Cozzi's rising crust pizzas: "We prefer them to the brand name and they are a lot cheaper."
Another Redditor highlighted one of Aldi's seafood options. "If you like fish their wrapped Ahi Tuna Steaks are phenomenal and it takes less than 10 minutes to pan fry." If you have a taste for chicken, you're in for a treat, too, as one commenter said, "I really enjoy when they have chicken skewers. It's a nice easy healthy entree to have ready."
Costco
Few companies, let alone supermarkets, are as well-loved these days as Costco. (To wit: When Reddit did a tier list ranking every American grocery store chain from best to worst, Costco was placed in its own tier right at the top.) From its satisfyingly classic food court hot dogs to its remarkably generous employee benefits, Costco is clearly doing a whole lot right. On top of all that, it has some wonderful frozen foods that taste homemade.
Like Aldi, Costco gets praise for its selection of frozen pizzas, especially the deep dish, Detroit-style Motor City Pizza. "Those motor city pizzas are better than they have any right to be," said one Redditor. (We're not sure what kind of rights frozen pizzas have, but we're not going to quibble.) Another passionate individual said that they are among the best frozen pizzas they've ever tried.
Costco's Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli got an enthusiastic shout-out too. "If I don't buy them my wife has told me not to come back home until they're in the car," they said. (Tough but fair.) Perhaps most tellingly, one person responded to a Reddit post asking, "What are your must-have frozen items from Costco?" with, simply, "A spare freezer."
H Mart
H Mart, the Asian grocery store chain where Michelle Zauner famously cried in her memoir, is a terrific destination for anyone even a little bit curious about food. There are all sorts of snacks, from tempura seaweed to crunchy ramen chips, as well as a delicious hot food bar. H Mart's freezer section is no slouch, either, if you can pull yourself away from the refrigerated kimchi coolers.
On Facebook, commenters shouted out their favorite frozen food finds at H Mart. "I love this miso black cod," said one shopper, referencing the frozen fish from the Shirakiku brand. "Airfry and it's perfect." Another had plenty of praise for Daifuku frozen Korean pancakes. "All pancake flavors of this brand are amazing that I've tried. They have sweet ones in addition to the savory ones," they commented.
"Great selection of frozen dumplings if that's your thing," shared one H Mart shopper (via Reddit). Indeed, you'll find many different brands offering products such as shrimp shumai, pork mandu, and lotus leaf buns.
Wegmans
You may be surprised to see Wegmans on this list. That's not because it's a bad store by any stretch of the imagination — it's certainly not Key Food, the grocery chain Consumer Reports ranked the absolute lowest – but because most of the praise falls on its variety of prepared foods. When you can get solid sushi in Wegmans' enormous food court, you may not feel the need to explore the freezer aisle — but there are plenty of awesome finds there.
There are the typical brand names, as well as some of Wegmans' highly rated store brand products. Consider its breaded chicken cutlets in the freezer section, which a TikTok reviewer described as "Wegmans' best kept secret." Or try the frozen pizza, especially the one topped with uncured pepperoni and hot honey, which another TikToker called "the best frozen pizza I have ever had."
If you're in the mood for dessert, a Redditor praised its ice cream, including both the private label and harder-to-find Perry's Ice Cream, in their comment. "Wegmans branded ice cream is also very high quality, but Perry's is my absolute fav," they said.