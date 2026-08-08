The Grocery Store Chain Consumer Reports Ranked The Absolute Lowest Might Surprise You

Maybe you're not sure what Consumer Reports is complaining about. Perhaps you've been to a Key Food recently and had a perfectly normal supermarket experience — sure, you didn't get your tired soul soothed by the dulcet tones of classical music like at the European-inspired Fresh Market (which got an 85 from CR, by the way), but you got in and out without being attacked by a swarm of wasps — or something similarly unpleasant. What does Consumer Reports think is so bad about Key Food? Well, pretty much everything with the sole exception of checkout speed (which gets a solid 3 out of 5).

The quality of its food was ranked 1 out of 5 across the board aside from the quality of meat and poultry, which got a 2. That would be one thing if it were cheap, but Key Food also got a 1 out of 5 for competitive prices; the same score as more upscale chains like Gelson's, The Fresh Market, and Whole Foods without the benefit of high-quality food to make up for it. To top it all off, it got low marks for cleanliness as well as for the helpfulness of its employees, getting a 2 in both categories.

If you're a loyal Key Food shopper and this isn't your experience, that's perfectly fine. Consumer Reports says that a score of 60 still means the shoppers were "somewhat satisfied", so at 69 it's not like they were completely appalled. But as so many grocery store items get more expensive, it's worth knowing where you'll get your money's worth.