11 Best Restaurants For BBQ In Nashville That Tourists Haven't Ruined (Yet)

We've covered the best barbecue restaurant in each state, and we've even shared our discoveries of the best barbecue restaurant ribs in the entire nation. For this article, however, we wanted to zero in on Music City and, in particular, those BBQ joints that have managed to stay local and not succumb to being overrun by the throngs of tourists that are in and out of Nashville like a revolving door.

While Nashville may be famous for hot chicken, country music, and Broadway honky-tonks, locals know there's another reason to visit (and arrive hungry): BBQ. And we're not talking about grabbing whatever happens to be closest to your hotel on the main strip. This roundup bypasses all that and heads straight to where Nashville folks actually go when they're seeking out the good stuff.

From neighborhood smokehouses and no-frills counters to old-school favorites that have somehow managed to keep their local cred, these are the Nashville BBQ stops to seek out ... before everyone else catches on. The good news is Nashville's BBQ scene doesn't stick to just one style, so you'll find everything from Tennessee-style selections and slow-smoked meats that pay homage to the Lone Star State to plenty of dessert and sides. So, don that bib (things are about to get gloriously messy), as we uncover the Nashville BBQ joints locals swear by that, for now, are keeping the tourist crowds at bay.