11 Best Restaurants For BBQ In Nashville That Tourists Haven't Ruined (Yet)
We've covered the best barbecue restaurant in each state, and we've even shared our discoveries of the best barbecue restaurant ribs in the entire nation. For this article, however, we wanted to zero in on Music City and, in particular, those BBQ joints that have managed to stay local and not succumb to being overrun by the throngs of tourists that are in and out of Nashville like a revolving door.
While Nashville may be famous for hot chicken, country music, and Broadway honky-tonks, locals know there's another reason to visit (and arrive hungry): BBQ. And we're not talking about grabbing whatever happens to be closest to your hotel on the main strip. This roundup bypasses all that and heads straight to where Nashville folks actually go when they're seeking out the good stuff.
From neighborhood smokehouses and no-frills counters to old-school favorites that have somehow managed to keep their local cred, these are the Nashville BBQ stops to seek out ... before everyone else catches on. The good news is Nashville's BBQ scene doesn't stick to just one style, so you'll find everything from Tennessee-style selections and slow-smoked meats that pay homage to the Lone Star State to plenty of dessert and sides. So, don that bib (things are about to get gloriously messy), as we uncover the Nashville BBQ joints locals swear by that, for now, are keeping the tourist crowds at bay.
Roy's Meat Service
Some barbecue restaurant dishes are best left to the pros instead of attempting to make them at home, which helps explain why the legendary wood-fired setup at Roy's Meat Service stays busy smoking up a storm. This teeny butcher shop sells meats plus other bits and bobs and offers an array of prepared fare available until it runs out. And that last bit is important, because some of the BBQ faves here disappear long before everyone gets their fix (so you know it must be good).
Owner Jeff Roy grew up nearby, learning the meat business at a local institution, Nashville Wholesale Meats, before opening Roy's. Fast forward to today, and the joint is known by locals for its barbecue, smoked on-site a couple of times weekly, with pulled pork or chicken, ribs, bologna, and brisket available by the pound, tucked between bread, on plates, or even tucked inside a quesadilla. That quesadilla has history, too, as it uses the same recipe served at the former Es Fernandos (which locals already know was a favorite of Elvis himself).
Locals go bonkers over the brisket, ribs, sandwiches, and especially Roy's own barbecue sauce. Some have been visiting for years, while others call it a community treasure. In other words, this is not a flashy tourist stop. It's the kind of down-home Nashville nook you'll be very tempted to keep secret once you've discovered it too.
(615) 227-2583
605 S 19th St, Nashville, TN 37206
Stoke Haus Brewing & Barbecue
If you're the type of foodie who plans your entire week (or weekend) around a single meal, get ready to synchronize your smartwatch alert settings. A small-batch barbecue operation paired with a craft brewery, Stoke Haus Brewing & BBQ is a spot where timing matters. The brisket and brisket sandwiches are available Saturdays and Sundays only, while Wednesday through Friday is a small window into a fabulous world where brisket burgers exist. And every third Thursday? That's house-made sausage day, folks (and yes, it's okay to get excited).
Beyond those specialties, the menu boasts regular selections like chicken wings that are dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, and flash-fried, plus pork options featuring Memphis-style ribs and pulled pork (on a plate or in a sandwich). Regulars gush over all the meats here, with more than one patron warning that arriving late can mean leaving empty-handed. Brisket burgers have been known to sell out, too, so this is not the type of BBQ joint you swing by whenever the mood hits.
Foodies deem it a favorite; social media praises the brisket as the city's best (and the BBQ worth planning a trip around). And when you do make the trek? Regulars know the drill, encouraging newcomers to show up early or prepare to throw hands with a stranger over that last brisket slab.
(832) 708-8417
948 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206
Shotgun Willie's BBQ
Mastering the art of backyard barbecue starts with knowing exactly what to look for at the butcher counter. And while knowing all the best tips for picking a rack of ribs for grilling will definitely elevate your next home cookout, experiencing true smokehouse perfection requires a trip to the pros. For Nashville folks, that means heading straight to Shotgun Willie's BBQ, which serves melt-in-your-mouth Central Texas-style prime beef brisket that's known to sell out quick.
Besides the beloved brisket, Shotgun Willie's also serves popular Tennessee-style pulled pork, Texas Hill Country sausage, smoked chicken, and salt-and-pepper pork ribs (full or half rack). As for the interesting name, owner Bill LaViolette chose "Shotgun Willie" as a nod to his favorite Willie Nelson song. His barbecue journey began with backyard test runs around his hometown of Houston, then moved to Nashville, where he dipped his toes into a bakery biz and slowly started incorporating smoked brisket into those baked goods.
And that brings us to today, with Shotgun Willie's (focused on insanely good BBQ) being a place that locals will have you know possesses zero percent tourist trap vibes. Just don't leave without a side or two (we've heard the dill pickle potato salad slaps).
(615) 942-9188
1500 Gallatin Pike S, Nashville, TN 37115
Tex's World Famous Bar-B-Q
There's something wonderfully unpolished about Tex's World Famous Bar-B-Q. In South Nashville, its comfy, cozy, cafeteria-style counter setup makes a pretty strong (and wholly welcome) first impression before you even get to the food. And about those eats, awaiting patrons is a menu where prices feel right, filled with barbecue done right ... that doesn't need much fussin' over. Think brisket, pork ribs, smoked sausage and sammies, which make up the menu's core, with plenty of sides to pick from to make your plate seem Southern-style complete (you know we love those sides around here).
Food critics have even applauded this decidedly un-fancy affair, highlighting the real beast of the menu that might be dangerously underrated: the Bar-B-Q Bologna. Apparently, if someone orders this on their visit as part of a combination plate? We're talking power move territory. Add homemade cobbler for a sweet ending, and you've got the makings of a meal that'll rival any Music City tourist trap.
Tex's has been around since 1979, with customers sharing memories of going there for what feels like ages. That history is pretty incredible, since it still has managed to keep the feel of a true neighborhood nook, rather than a BBQ destination built for travelers just passing through. Online discussions have deemed it a genuinely local spot, while social posts point to the daily specials and deviled eggs as particular menu stars.
(615) 254-8715
1013 Foster Ave, Nashville, TN 37210
Jack's Bar-B-Que
Unlike many Music City barbecue spots that cater to all the bells and whistles to bring tourists to the door, Jack's Bar-B-Que is a Nashville stop where focus on the food comes first, and there's plenty to dig into. Experts assure customers can't lose if they start with a BBQ plate where Tennessee pork is the star of the show, then add coleslaw and creamy mac and cheese for the full, dreamy down-South shebang. The house-made sauces are another reason to run here, as Jack's has collected several awards for its in-house sauces, including recognition for its Texas Sweet Hot Sauce as the best sauce in the world. And if you've somehow got room after the barbecue, no harm in finishing with a flourish by way of chess pie.
And there's a rich history behind that plate, too. Jack Cawthon started out in catering in the mid-1970s, the fare being the exact opposite end of the culinary scale. Think fancy-pants offerings like caviar and beef tenderloin for society affairs. Luckily for us ordinary folk, in the early 1990s he switched gears and opened Jack's Bar-B-Que, turning his attention to delivering tried-and-true, old-fashioned barbecue to the people instead.
Today, Jack's has two Nashville locations, and the original downtown locale is gone, but the BBQ remains as beloved and etched in locals' recollections. This is shown in Nashville locals still pointing to Jack's when asked about the city's old-school BBQ haunts.
Two locations in Nashville
Drifters Tennessee BBQ
Drifters Tennessee BBQ is the sort of Nashville hideaway that makes a barbecue hunt feel like a real neighborhood adventure. Nestled in the Five Points area, this unassuming BBQ spot pairs live music with a refreshingly unpretentious energy, inviting those who are craving smoked meats to pull up a chair, place an order, and just chill.
The menu gives hungry diners plenty of reasons to settle in. Every meal has a beautiful beginning when kicked off with hushpuppies, pork rinds, fried hot pickles, or hickory-smoked nachos. Then comes the serious decision regarding whether you're hankering for a hickory-smoked barbecue sandwich, a dinner built around meat and sides, or St. Louis ribs, sliders, or tacos. As for the sides? Think baked beans, mac and cheese, and spicy collard greens bringing Southern comfort, and even sweet meal chasers like house-made banana pudding or the cobbler of the day.
Owner Josef Gutzmirtl started Drifters to give visitors a taste of the Nashville locals know, and traditional barbecue is integral to achieving that goal. There are several house-made sauces to explore, and many nights each week Drifters also hosts live music spanning every genre from blues to country, bluegrass, and more. Locals love it and recommend it as the place for enjoying a truly special smoked-meats meal in Music City.
(615) 262-2776
1008-B Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206
Ooh Wee Bar-B-Q
Did you know there is actually a reason why restaurants serve BBQ alongside pickles? Ooh Wee Bar-B-Q is one of those restaurants, and these folks clearly understand that life is too short not to be a little sour when the meat is this sweet. Suffice to say, the BBQ found here is kind of a big "dill." What is not big is the establishment itself. In fact, this wee Nashville nook is basically a takeout window. But don't let its modest setup fool you, as the humble digs have done nothing to stop locals from singing its praises. When residents are asked about a real-deal local barbecue spot, "Oooooh weeee," does Ooh Wee keep coming up.
As for the menu? That is definitely not small. There are wings, sandwiches, ribs slabs, gargantuan turkey legs, gizzards, smoked sausage, and even shoulder served on pancake cornmeal. And, of course, there is dessert, including deep-fried Oreos, plus sides and regular meal deals for diners watching their budget. Locals especially praise the ribs and chicken quarters, with one pointing in particular to the smoke billowing from the belly of its smoker as a sure sign to stop.
That feels like a perfect plan, honestly, as simple as 1-2-3. See the smoke, follow it, then feast. Even The Infatuation describes the fare as feeling homey and refreshingly not haute cuisine, highlighting smoked ribs, pulled pork, and the clear favorite of still-warm, perfectly fried hand-pies.
(615) 200-7191
2008 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208
Papa Turney's
Papa Turney's brings the kind of barbecue bliss that makes leaving the epicenter of Music City feel like anything but a chore. This local favorite BBQ spot is perched at the Marina at Nashville Shores, where the food comes with delicious sides like lake views, live blues, and a family-owned feel that regulars clearly appreciate.
This papa keeps the barbecue on its menu simple and satisfying. Customers can choose chicken as a plate or sandwich, barbecue pork in either format as well, or ribs, then branch out with other heavenly selections like hot links and slaw, smoked wings, turkey legs, or combination plates. The setting is a huge draw, as Papa Turney's shares its home with Miss Zeke's Juke Joint, where regulars often gather to commune over good eats and great tunes. Even Papa Turney himself is not merely the BBQ joint's namesake but can also hold his own with the best of them while strumming a guitar. That gives this barbecue stop something extra special.
Locals describe Papa Turney's as a bit of a mission to reach, but a real gem worth the extra miles (and precisely what makes it fit this list to a tee). For a Nashville-area barbecue excursion, locals attest this is one tasty trek deserving of the drive.
(615) 866-8850
3979 Bell Rd, Hermitage, TN 37076
Bringle's Smoking Oasis
Okay folks, if you are a fan of the now incredibly famous (and maybe a wee too touristy for some) Peg Leg Porker, hold on to your hats because the same BBQ genius who created that magic, Carey Bringle, is now doing a new thing ... and it's called Bringle's Smoking Oasis. The exact weekly offerings at Bringle's rotate, but visitors can expect scrumptious selections like smoked brisket, beef ribs, pulled pork, St. Louis pork ribs, pastrami, smoked turkey, jalapeño cheddar sausage, and a Friday-only smoked prime rib.
Sandwich seekers also have plenty of options thanks to the trio of sammy choices of brisket, pulled pork, or pastrami. The sides are likewise regularly switched up, giving regulars another reason to keep returning to sample the next yummy thing. Locals call Bringle's Smoking Oasis top-tier, while food writers applaud the atmosphere as much as the meat. The outdoor space has a plethora of appealing offerings, from picnic tables to games (whispers of cornhole have been heard), and even televisions and a bar.
And yes, there may be a line from time to time, but fans say the smoked pastrami alone is worth a few minutes (or more) standing in a queue. And if that description hasn't convinced you, Bringle's is built for lip-smacking fare and lingering; look to the experts at The Infatuation, who included it among Nashville's top restaurants to take a group.
(615) 583-8886
4901 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
Saap Saap BBQ
What's Saap'nin ya'll?! It's time to yap about Saap Saap BBQ, which takes two fantastic food traditions and throws them together in a way that's not only surprisingly delicious, but also feels right at home in Music City. Southern barbecue meets Lao cuisine in a brilliant concept from the brains of Clinton Spruill and Amy Watson, who draw on recipes and inspiration from their families.
What began as a Nashville pop-up became so sought after that it eventually found a permanent home inside Harding House Brewing Co. Nashville Scene writers crowned it last year's top Music City pop-up, another sign that this under-the-radar BBQ joint was ready for its own more permanent home. The menu changes daily, with everything prepared fresh using locally gleaned ingredients. Popular offerings include a pulled pork sandwich, smoked beef jerky, smoked burgers, and pork egg rolls. Vegetarian and vegan choices are even part of the picture here too.
Foodies are big fans, with diners going online to dish about all the dishes, spanning the spectrum from smoked steak salads to pork ribs, plus cucumber salad, sticky rice, and corn brulee, which has earned particularly enthusiastic praise when available. That makes Saap Saap an especially clever choice for groups with different BBQ preferences. Traditionalists can find classic smoked meats, while others can get their fix of Lao-inspired flavor.
(615) 257-6961
410 39th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Butchertown Hall
You may already be familiar with the Mexican cuisine staples everyone should know about, and we wager BBQ is not on that list. But that's exactly the creative fusion fare you can expect at Butchertown Hall, known for its inventive Mexican-Euro-inspired take on barbecue (although there are plenty of classic BBQ bites here too).
For example, customers can start with Pitmaster Nachos topped with a choice of brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or rib meat. Then perhaps consider the wood-fired tacos, with options including pollo al carbon, smoked brisket, pulled pork carnitas, and carne asada. And then there is the Smokehouse Macaroni and Cheese, piled with smoked brisket, pulled pork, and toasted Southern biscuit crumb (not exactly your everyday side dish). But have no fear, as there are also deli-style brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, smoked ribeye, baby back ribs, and signature Texas brisket for the customer determined to keep things on their plate traditional.
Eater has highlighted Butchertown Hall among Nashville's nosh-worthy barbecue nooks, while Condé Nast Traveler adores its international twist brought to standard barbecue fare. Even Thrillist gives its thumbs-up, which means locals clearly know what's up in recommending this BBQ haunt that is most definitely geared to the curious eater.
(615) 454-3634
1416 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Methodology
For this list, we went straight to the people who know Nashville barbecue best (the locals who actually live here, eat here, and know which smokehouses still feel like neighborhood secrets). Rather than simply choosing the biggest names and tourist-drowned destinations, we turned to Reddit, social media, and recommendations from Music City residents pointing fellow diners toward places with true local appeal. We also looked for the spots that experts lent their professional praise.