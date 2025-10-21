Why Restaurants Often Serve BBQ With Pickles

When you get barbecue (usually brisket) from a joint in Texas, you're going to find that it comes with three extra things: some onions, a slice of white bread, and pickles. If you're not going to eat them anyway, it's no skin off your back — they're usually free, or included in the price — but you might find yourself wondering why they're there, and when such a tradition started. Well, something important to keep in mind is that, while barbecue as a cooking method has been around for centuries, dedicated BBQ joints are a relatively recent development. In the early 20th century, barbecue was initially utilized to make use of meat that was about to expire — which is to say, it was usually sold by butchers on the side rather than by restaurateurs in their own right.

These places did not have the time or resources to make cornbread (not even with this Jiffy hack), coleslaw, baked beans, or any of the other popular barbecue sides. But they did have white bread, raw onions, and, of course, plenty of pickles. So a match made in heaven was born, and the tradition of barbecue and pickles made its way to other cuisines around the country. You'll notice Nashville hot chicken gets its own slice of white bread and pickles, too.