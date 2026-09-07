11 Cuts Of Steak You Should Reconsider Buying

There's nothing quite like a big juicy steak, cooked to perfection. In fact, according to a consumer steak report by Meats by Linz, 70% of consumers in the U.S. consider steak one of their favorite foods. From a T-bone to a New York strip, it seems like everyone has their own opinion on the absolute best cuts of steak for juicy grilling.

While it's hard to imagine that any cut of steak would give you a bad taste in your mouth, the truth is that some cuts of beef are better suited for steak than others. Different cuts are taken from different parts of the cow, which leads to varying fat content and flavors. This is why the cut of steak can truly make or break a steak-eating experience.

To help us learn how to navigate the cuts of steak that won't work well for a succulent steak dinner, we turned to the experts. Jamie Waldron is the owner of Jamie Waldron Butchers and has over 20 years of experience within the industry. His experience has been combined with that of Gabriel Llaurado, the co-founder of Meat N Bone, an online butcher shop with more than 300 premium cuts of meat available, to help readers understand which steaks may prove more complex to work with than expected.