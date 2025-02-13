Bobby Flay's Favorite Cut Of Steak When Cooking For Guests

Finding the right foods to make for a get-together or gathering can oftentimes be difficult, as choosing food that is quick, economical, and delicious can be a real headache to come up with. Luckily, Bobby Flay revealed his ideal meat cuts to make when he's expecting company, and it was none other than skirt steak that topped that list.

Bobby Flay's love of the skirt steak is well known, and while it's generally considered a difficult cut of steak to make at home, it's easy to see why Flay is such a big fan. Skirt steak is a cut that adapts well to outside flavors, both by marinating the meat before cooking it and pairing it with sauces and seasonings after the fact. For the beloved celebrity chef, the skirt steak is the perfect meat to serve to guests. He said as much in an interview with Tasting Table, where he made his case on behalf of the underrated cut. "I love skirt steak. I love it. A lot of chefs will tell you that skirt steak is their favorite," Flay explained.