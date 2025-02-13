Bobby Flay's Favorite Cut Of Steak When Cooking For Guests
Finding the right foods to make for a get-together or gathering can oftentimes be difficult, as choosing food that is quick, economical, and delicious can be a real headache to come up with. Luckily, Bobby Flay revealed his ideal meat cuts to make when he's expecting company, and it was none other than skirt steak that topped that list.
Bobby Flay's love of the skirt steak is well known, and while it's generally considered a difficult cut of steak to make at home, it's easy to see why Flay is such a big fan. Skirt steak is a cut that adapts well to outside flavors, both by marinating the meat before cooking it and pairing it with sauces and seasonings after the fact. For the beloved celebrity chef, the skirt steak is the perfect meat to serve to guests. He said as much in an interview with Tasting Table, where he made his case on behalf of the underrated cut. "I love skirt steak. I love it. A lot of chefs will tell you that skirt steak is their favorite," Flay explained.
Skirt steak is Bobby Flay's favorite cut for a big gathering
Now, Bobby Flay's reasoning for picking skirt steak as his go-to beef for gatherings comes down to its low price and great taste, typical key factors to consider when cooking for a group. While the cut is naturally tougher than your average tenderloin, sirloin, or ribeye, it can warrant some incredibly delicious results to its consumer. Flay continued expressing his love for the cut by saying, "It's got tons of flavor, it's economical ... You can get a really great crust on it. It absorbs really big flavors as well. Skirt steak is key."
While it's an absolute must to marinate a skirt steak to achieve a truly sensational flavor, the actual process of cooking the meat is quite quick, so the cost-effective cut is also time-efficient. In all, it should only take a few minutes on the grill for skirt steak to reach that medium to medium-rare range you're looking for.
Otherwise, if you're looking for a different meat to either complement or replace skirt steak at your upcoming get-together, Bobby Flay also recommends chicken thighs. "I like chicken thighs over chicken breasts all day long. Way more flavor," Bobby Flay revealed. "So chicken thighs, skirt steak, you're good."