The Best Cuts Of Meat For Tender And Juicy Chicken Fried Steak

Once you've got one of these cuts, Jamie Waldron's next bit of advice is to avoid deep frying the steak for too long. "That's where you run into trouble," he cautioned. "Seeing as how flat irons and top sirloins are best cooked to medium rare, you're best to achieve that doneness while deep frying too."

If you're used to grilling steaks, then deep frying is a different beast since you can't see how the meat is cooking under the batter. It really should only take about four minutes or so, depending on how thick the cut is. Keep track of the oil's temperature with a thermometer, and make sure it's nice and hot — medium-high heat, or between about 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, is a good target. If you do end up frying it too long, you'll notice the chewy texture the moment you bite into it. There's not a whole lot you can do here, besides learn from your mistakes and go heavy on the cream gravy.

Waldron offered one final bit of advice while speaking to us: "Season that flour dredge too!" At minimum, this can just be salt and pepper. You are, however, strongly encouraged to add some garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, and paprika to round out the flavor of that crust. The steak itself is only one piece of the puzzle with chicken fried steak, even when you're frying something more tender than cube steak.