What's The Right Way To Use And Cook Cube Steak?

Cube steak has the appeal of childhood nostalgia for many Americans who grew up eating it. This type of meat first became part of U.S. kitchens in the 19th century, when cowboys used meat tenderizers to make tougher meat cuts like rounds more palatable. The process has remained largely the same. Nicole Brisson — creator of dry aged steak service, Bistecca di Brisson, and Executive Chef of Brezza Italian and Bar Zazu at Resorts World Las Vegas — explains that cube steak is "usually of lesser quality meat that is tenderized using a Jakarta machine." This machine has "many sharp blades that puncture the meat and make it less tough," she elaborates.

With this type of machine, grocery stores could sell less tender cuts at affordable prices to families looking to stretch their budget. This is how cube steak became such a staple of American homemade comfort food. Brisson tells The Takeout that "cube steak is what we ate as kids when my family was tight on money. Growing up we would often eat these steaks with eggs for breakfast [or] brunch."

Of course, there are other cuts that work well with steak and eggs — like flat iron or Denver steak — but there's no going wrong with a classic cube steak. "It also is a good cut to use for chicken fried steak," Brisson suggests. Generally, it works in dishes where the meat isn't standing on its own, or that don't require a premium cut.