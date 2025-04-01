What's The Right Way To Use And Cook Cube Steak?
Cube steak has the appeal of childhood nostalgia for many Americans who grew up eating it. This type of meat first became part of U.S. kitchens in the 19th century, when cowboys used meat tenderizers to make tougher meat cuts like rounds more palatable. The process has remained largely the same. Nicole Brisson — creator of dry aged steak service, Bistecca di Brisson, and Executive Chef of Brezza Italian and Bar Zazu at Resorts World Las Vegas — explains that cube steak is "usually of lesser quality meat that is tenderized using a Jakarta machine." This machine has "many sharp blades that puncture the meat and make it less tough," she elaborates.
With this type of machine, grocery stores could sell less tender cuts at affordable prices to families looking to stretch their budget. This is how cube steak became such a staple of American homemade comfort food. Brisson tells The Takeout that "cube steak is what we ate as kids when my family was tight on money. Growing up we would often eat these steaks with eggs for breakfast [or] brunch."
Of course, there are other cuts that work well with steak and eggs — like flat iron or Denver steak — but there's no going wrong with a classic cube steak. "It also is a good cut to use for chicken fried steak," Brisson suggests. Generally, it works in dishes where the meat isn't standing on its own, or that don't require a premium cut.
How to cook cube steak
One of the best things about cube steak is that it lends itself to countless variations and recipes. You can cover it in flour before frying it, douse it in Worcestershire sauce, use a mushroom and onion sauce, or serve it with beans and melted cheese. But though you can get creative with your recipes, it is important to cook the meat correctly. Otherwise, it could still end up being too tough. "If I was making my own cube steak at home, I would take a sirloin steak and use a meat mallet to tenderize it before carefully cutting into cubes," says Brisson. This first step is crucial if you're starting from scratch rather than buying cube steak from the grocery store.
Another important pre-cooking step is to marinate the meat, especially if you're using sirloin or other cuts that should always be marinated. The type of marinade you use will depend on the recipe you want to make — just make sure that you don't overmarinate, as this can also ruin the meat by breaking it down too much. Once you're ready to start cooking, remember that cube steak is also called "minute steak."
Brisson advises that "these steaks will cook very quickly with a hard sear on each side, so it is important to not take your eyes off of [them] when cooking." But since this step is fast, you'll be plating and enjoying your meal in the blink of an eye.