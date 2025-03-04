The Ideal Cuts For A Slammin' Steak And Eggs Breakfast

Anyone who has seen the film "Twister" will understand the appeal of steak and eggs, even if Bill Paxton's on-screen fiancée didn't quite get it. These seasoned storm chasers, fresh off a close encounter with a nasty tornado, pile into the farmhouse kitchen where plates are piled high with delicious beef, eggs, and fluffy mashed potatoes. It's a wonderful respite from the high-octane action of the rest of the movie; A classic, down-home breakfast that provides enough protein and energy to get you back on the road for another storm.

But what cut of steak is best for this classic breakfast? If anyone would know, it's Anthony Carron. A former chef, he's the CEO of JRS Hospitality — the parent company behind Vegas restaurants including Alexxa's, Chéri Rooftop, and Beer Park — and he recommends a cut that's succulent but not overtly luxurious. "I typically go for a tender, less expensive cut for breakfast like a flat iron, Denver steak, or teres major," he explains.

A soft, juicy steak is, of course, its own reward, but there's another reason why you want to pick a tender cut for breakfast: Simply put, you don't want to spend too long waiting for the most important meal of the day to cook. And something like a top sirloin or a budget-friendly flat iron will be ready in a jiffy.