The Ideal Cuts For A Slammin' Steak And Eggs Breakfast
Anyone who has seen the film "Twister" will understand the appeal of steak and eggs, even if Bill Paxton's on-screen fiancée didn't quite get it. These seasoned storm chasers, fresh off a close encounter with a nasty tornado, pile into the farmhouse kitchen where plates are piled high with delicious beef, eggs, and fluffy mashed potatoes. It's a wonderful respite from the high-octane action of the rest of the movie; A classic, down-home breakfast that provides enough protein and energy to get you back on the road for another storm.
But what cut of steak is best for this classic breakfast? If anyone would know, it's Anthony Carron. A former chef, he's the CEO of JRS Hospitality — the parent company behind Vegas restaurants including Alexxa's, Chéri Rooftop, and Beer Park — and he recommends a cut that's succulent but not overtly luxurious. "I typically go for a tender, less expensive cut for breakfast like a flat iron, Denver steak, or teres major," he explains.
A soft, juicy steak is, of course, its own reward, but there's another reason why you want to pick a tender cut for breakfast: Simply put, you don't want to spend too long waiting for the most important meal of the day to cook. And something like a top sirloin or a budget-friendly flat iron will be ready in a jiffy.
Grab a pan that can go into the oven
Chances are probably good that you don't have the same kind of equipment as Anthony Carron, or the chefs who feed the high rollers of Sin City. (Vegas has come a long way since $1 buffets.) "At Alexxa's we cook our steak in our standup broiler at 800 degrees Fahrenheit, while basting with red wine shallot butter and our own special dry seasoning blend," Carron notes. It's entirely possible that even your hottest home oven broiler will max out 550 degrees Fahrenheit. But if you have a hankering for steak and eggs, you can still get it done with just a frying pan and a regular burner on the stove.
It certainly helps to salt your meat in advance — allowing the seasoning to permeate the beef and infuse a deeper flavor. If you're after a nice, even sear, it's also important to not constantly flip your steak once it's in the pan. The best way to brown your meat, and trigger that sweet Maillard reaction, is to keep your steak pressed against a hot surface for minutes at a time. Just make sure your kitchen is well-ventilated, or else you'll feel like you just wandered onto the set of "Backdraft." Keep your cool so you can focus on other pressing breakfast matters, like whether to cook your eggs in bacon grease or butter.