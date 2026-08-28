Review: Angry Orchard's Thriller Variety Pack Is Back And One Flavor Is Especially Ghoulishly Good

In the heat of August, Halloween is in full swing, and there's plenty more to enjoy beyond the endless candy options. In the realm of beverages, Fanta has been scaring up good fun with cans and flavors inspired by infamous horror killers, bogeymen, and bogeywomen. Its 2026 offering stars the Ghost Face killer, and the ghoulish "Scream" villain begat a new berry darn good punch. The Angry Orchard brand has brewed-up its own spooky-themed beverages, and last year introduced the first Thriller Variety Pack. That variety offering contained four seasonal flavors, including a Blood Orange one in honor of hockey-masked maniac Jason Voorhees from the never-ending "Friday the 13th" film franchise.

The Blood Orange flavor is returning for the 2026 Thriller Variety Pack, but without Jason's mask adorning the can. Also returning is the Headless Pumpkin, and joining them are two newbies: Caramel Apple Curse, and in partnership with Fun World, Mystery Caller, featuring Mr. Ghost Face's ubiquitous face and old-school wireless home phone on its label.

So, are these new Angry Orchard seasonal offerings Halloween-friendly, or are they Halloween foes you should steer clear from? The Takeout cracked open a can of each flavor, with a focus on the two newbies, to find out where the truth lies. Now all these haunted unsolved flavor mysteries can be revealed in this sip and say whodunit.