What Honey Can You Use To Make Mead?

Over the years, I've had a few friends attempt to home-brew a batch of their own mead. It's a fairly easy liquor to make on your own because you're simply mixing honey with water and yeast and then letting it ferment. Mead is sometimes called honey wine or misunderstood to be honey beer, but it's not made from grapes or hops: Honey is the central ingredient, and the sugary heart of any good mead (you can add other stuff, but we'll get into that later). And, you should be particular about the type of honey you choose since it controls the mead's flavor.

We spoke to Catherine Barry, vice president of marketing at the National Honey Board, and she explained that there are over 3,000 different types of honey all with varying flavors that depend on where the bees go foraging for nectar (you won't find wasp or ant honey in stores). Each kind of honey tastes and smells different. Barry believes any honey can work in mead, but she recommends making your first batch with one that's easy to find in stores: "For beginners, it's best to find a more common honey like wildflower or clover to get started. This will give the mead maker a chance to see how honey works in the fermentation process." From there, you can branch out into more unorthodox styles.