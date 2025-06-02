Why You Won't Be Seeing Wasp Or Ant Honey In Stores Anytime Soon

Contrary to popular belief, honeybees aren't the only insects that make honey. Stingless bees, bumblebees, honey wasps, and honeypot ants all create their own unique versions of honey. So, why do we never see these variants alongside the extremely long-lasting honey on store shelves? Well, it all has to do with availability. Compared to honeybees, other honey-making insects make far less honey, making it difficult to mass produce for human consumption. We discussed the topic with Mateo Kaiser, a certified master beekeeper and the founder of Swarmed.

For him, honey made by wasps and ants is so different from the honey we're used to that he hesitated to even refer to it as honey. "Some ants and wasps produce sugary secretions you might loosely call 'honey,' but it's nothing like honeybee honey," Kaiser explained. "It's usually made in tiny amounts, can taste funky or sour, and just isn't collected on any scale. It's more of a curiosity studied by scientists or indigenous groups than something you'd actually want on toast." While the consumption of honey from ants is uncommon, the consumption of honeypot ants itself is far from unheard of. While eating insects isn't for everyone, some indigenous Australian peoples eat honeypot ants for their remarkable sweetness.