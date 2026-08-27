Review: Fanta's New Ghost Face Punch Halloween Flavor Is A Total Scream

The Coca-Cola Company is back in the spooky spirit with a new Ghost Face Punch flavor for fall 2026. In 2023, Fanta got into the Halloween spirit by launching a mystery flavor. A year later, it introduced a new kind of horror in its products by partnering with movie studios and plastering its cans with the likeness of scary movie icons. This now annual affair is known as Fanta's Haunted Universe.

In some cases, a character fronted a new flavor, as Beetlejuice got an apple flavor in 2024, and in 2025, that creepy doll Chucky earned his own fruit punch. For 2026's season of fun, Mr. Ghost Face, the infamous killer from the "Scream" movie franchise, is joining in on the fun, hoping to scare up some business in the form of his own punch. And what flavor does a punch that represents a knife-wielding icon who looks straight out of an Edvard Munch painting supposed to taste like? Apparently a dark berry.

So, Mr. Ghost Face, is your dark berry punch scary berry good, or does it deserve a low Rotten Tomatoes score? The Takeout wanted to know the score for itself, and for you dear soda drinkers, and took a swig and then some to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this sip and say. Boo-ray!