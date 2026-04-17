Nosh Or Nah: SunnyD Goes Full Purple Stuff And More

Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

Spring is here, and wildflowers are beginning to replace the drab gray of winter with pops of bright color. America's food and beverage manufacturers seem to be getting inspired by the change of season, as we've been noticing a surfeit of colorful limited-edition products hitting shelves lately.

In this edition of Nosh or Nah, almost everything is purple (okay, one drink is crimson, but that's close enough, right?). Dennis Lee sees if adding purple ube to King's Hawaiian Rolls can improve an already near-perfect product. Next, Laura Christine Allan tries to solve the mystery behind the "purple"-flavored SunnyD Vodka Seltzer — is it really just grape, despite the company's protestations to the contrary? And finally, Michael Palan gets over his fear of the spooky Diablo IV branding on the can so he can try Fanta's Crimson Sour Cherry flavor. Let us guide you through the colorful world of limited-edition grocery products so you can be sure which dye-laden treat is worth your dime.