Review: Mr. Pibb's New Thrillin' Vanilla Lands A Knockout But The Punchin' Peach Is A Swing And A Miss

Not sure where you, dear reader and lover of beverages, left off in the world of Mr. Pibb. Perhaps you may have been blissfully unaware that his honorific prefix had been missing from his good name for the past quarter century. Well, since 2025, he is thankfully once again going by his more formal name, and even had his flavor profile updated and caffeine output upped in the process. Not a man to rest on his current carbonated laurels, Mr. Pibb is apparently living large enough these days that he's ready to branch out into new realms of flavors. Welcome to this world Mr. Pibb Punchin' Peach and Mr. Pibb Thrillin' Vanilla.

As Mr. Pibb works the room, trying to be a beloved beverage for a whole new generation, maybe the peach and vanilla variants will help to further break the ice, or at least taste great in ice. The Takeout was beyond curious about this revitalized man about town and his new flavorful brothers, and knew the only way to get to the bottom of it was to drink them all up. So, will we be cheersing and singing, "for he's a jolly good fellow," or does Mr. Pibb need to mellow yellow out at overplaying his hand with peaches and vanilla? The truth can now finally be revealed in this serious sip and say.