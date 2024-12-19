Why Did Mr. Pibb Soda Change Its Name To Pibb Xtra?

Plenty of foods and drinks have met their demise after an attempted rebrand, but some come out of the transition even more tasty than before. Pibb Xtra, formerly known as Mr. Pibb and launched as a direct competitor to Dr. Pepper, was spurred to change both its name and formula to stay up to date.

In 1972, the Coca-Cola company was dominating the soft drink market, but Dr. Pepper was having plenty of success all on its own. Not to be outdone, Coca-Cola set out to create a drink that mimicked Dr. Pepper's cola and vanilla flavors.

This rivalry, along with other branding moves, has led Pibb soda through many iterations over more than 50 years in the industry. Where briefly beloved drinks like TAB and Surge, the discontinued '90s soda, fell by the wayside (with honorable efforts to revive them by fans), Mr. Pibb managed to live on. In 2001, Coca-Cola made its boldest move to pull Mr. Pibb out from beneath Dr. Pepper's shadow. The Mr. Pibb formula was updated to Pibb Xtra and marketed as spicier and more cherry-flavored than the original, officially muscling in on Dr. Pepper's defining characteristics.