Whatever Happened To Surge, The Nostalgic '90s Discontinued Soda?

From the discontinuation of the Choco Taco to the rise, fall, and resurrection of the McDonald's McWrap, many popular food products have gone to pasture. In that same graveyard of beloved products rests Surge soda.

This caffeinated beverage of the '90s was The Coca-Cola Company's response to Pepsi's Mountain Dew. Both drinks had a brightly neon aesthetic and an 'extreme' vibe attached to them, but only one made it into the mid-2000s and grew to 28 flavors. Due to declining sales and just an overall diminishing sense of enthusiasm for the brand, Surge was discontinued in 2003.

Despite Coca-Cola's failed attempt to compete with Mountain Dew, there remain some fans of Surge long past its discontinuation. This means all hope is not lost, even if it's been more than two decades since the soda was on store shelves.