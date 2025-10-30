This Nostalgic Coca-Cola Soda Brand Is Back And Better Than Ever

Who remembers Mr. Pibb? I don't believe I ever tried it myself, but I vaguely recall seeing it in stores or vending machines sometime in the distant past. Well, as of today, it's back under its original name, but with a slightly revamped formula.

Created to be the Coca-Cola company's alternative to Dr. Pepper, Mr. Pibb was born in 1972. But by the time its 50th anniversary rolled around, it had largely sunk from view and the date passed by with zero fanfare. This may have been because original Mr. Pibb was actually discontinued in 2001, so it didn't quite make 30 years before being replaced by a slightly different product called Pibb Xtra. So what made this soda so "Xtra," besides the fact that people loved tossing around this term back in Y2K days? It was said to have a slightly spicier, cinnamon taste. But, apart from that, it had the same flavor profile, which was meant to be cherry-caramel but really tasted more like fizzy prune juice. (As does Dr. Pepper, despite having one of the most famous secret recipes in food and drink history.) Pibb Xtra is still available as of 2025, but isn't always easy to find.

The new Mr. Pibb will probably taste somewhat different, since the Coca-Cola company admits to tinkering with the flavor. (Did it learn nothing from the Coke Zero fiasco from 40 years ago?) The soda will also come with 30% more caffeine than Pibb Xtra. There's no caffeine-free option at present, but Mr. Pibb Zero Sugar is available for calorie counters. Rumor also has it that there will be two flavored versions available in 2026.