Mistakes Everyone Makes With Drinks From Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines

The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine was launched in 2009, making it a historic landmark in the ever-changing world of fast food, where products are introduced, discontinued, and retroed in the blink of an eye. The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine offers exclusive flavors, built-in flavorings, and seemingly limitless beverage options, going far beyond what you'd find in a bottle or can.

Today, there are over 50,000 machines across the United States. The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine has become so popular that other brands have followed suit, introducing their own devices that allow customers to play with combinations, like the Heinz Remix digital condiment dispenser.

But the Freestyle machine isn't only selling soda. While you're sipping on your Vanilla Coke Zero with raspberry and lime, your pours are also feeding data to Coca-Cola. Every choice helps the company understand what customers actually like, and sometimes that info translates directly to store shelves. For example, Cherry Sprite started as a popular option on Freestyle machines. In a way, every time you build your dream mix, you're taking part in a giant soda focus group.

Yet for all its possibilities, most people don't come close to using it right. We stick to the same safe sodas, make messy mistakes, or overlook the machine's unique features. From forgetting to add ice to missing limited-time flavors, here are some of the most common blunders when using Coke Freestyle machines. Consider it your guide to getting the most out of the world's most over-the-top soda dispenser.