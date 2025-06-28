Out Of All The Coke Freestyle Exclusive Flavors We Tried, This One Reigns Supreme
Since being introduced in 2011, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines have taken the soft drink-obsessed world by storm by offering 100 unique fountain drink options, all within one machine. However, what really makes Coca-Cola Freestyle special is its wide array of exclusive drink flavors, of which the very best is none other than Barq's Root Beer Vanilla. The flavored root beer ranked at the top of our list of the exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, beating out more experimental flavors by delivering a reliable and familiar taste that is also undeniable.
Barq's Root Beer — while not the very best root beer on the market, according to our blind taste test — benefits greatly from the depth and smoothness that the vanilla flavor provides. As a Redditor on a thread devoted to root beer explained, "[The taste is] just a little bit of vanilla, creamy with the bite still intact." Also, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines have the option to get the drink with zero sugar, so the small addition of more vanilla to Barq's Root Beer lends a natural sweetness that is perfect for both the standard and sugar-free versions.
Other soft drinks to mix with Barq's Root Beer Vanilla
While exclusive flavors like Barq's Root Beer Vanilla make the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine incredibly enjoyable, it's likely that its most fun aspect is the ability to mash up any of its 100 different flavors. When it comes to Barq's Root Beer Vanilla, the most obvious drink to add to the mix is Barq's Créme Soda at a ratio of around 7:3. It blends incredibly well with root beer and further maximizes the creamy taste. This also allows you to experiment with the special flavors of Barq's Créme Soda — including Barq's Red Crème Soda, a competitor to Big Red and its mysterious flavor — to see how the additional flavors can impact its creamy taste.
Alternatively, you can utilize a lesser-known combination by adding some lemonade to your Barq's Root Beer Vanilla. While this mix doesn't specifically amplify the vanilla taste of the root beer as much as cream soda will, the addition of citrus flavor — in this case, courtesy of Minute Maid Lemonade — gives a hint of tartness that works shockingly well for the drink.