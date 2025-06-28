Out Of All The Coke Freestyle Exclusive Flavors We Tried, This One Reigns Supreme

Since being introduced in 2011, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines have taken the soft drink-obsessed world by storm by offering 100 unique fountain drink options, all within one machine. However, what really makes Coca-Cola Freestyle special is its wide array of exclusive drink flavors, of which the very best is none other than Barq's Root Beer Vanilla. The flavored root beer ranked at the top of our list of the exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, beating out more experimental flavors by delivering a reliable and familiar taste that is also undeniable.

Barq's Root Beer — while not the very best root beer on the market, according to our blind taste test — benefits greatly from the depth and smoothness that the vanilla flavor provides. As a Redditor on a thread devoted to root beer explained, "[The taste is] just a little bit of vanilla, creamy with the bite still intact." Also, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines have the option to get the drink with zero sugar, so the small addition of more vanilla to Barq's Root Beer lends a natural sweetness that is perfect for both the standard and sugar-free versions.