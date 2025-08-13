For A Better-Tasting Coke Freestyle Drink, Always Do This Before Filling Your Cup
The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine has become a beloved feature at some restaurants and stores, but it isn't without its faults. While we've gotten the chance to enjoy several exclusive flavors that are only available in the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, having 100 different drink variations all come out of one spout can be to your beverage's detriment. That's why it's important to remember to flush out the spout with water before choosing your drink to ensure that no unfamiliar flavors end up in your cup. Luckily, since water is an option on every Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, all it takes is selecting it and running the water for a few seconds, and you should be in the clear.
This strategy applies to any fountain drink machine you use, although it's especially vital with the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, which offers so many unique flavors at once. And since some fast food employees claim that the machines aren't cleaned daily at many restaurants, it is a legitimate necessity for you to take matters into your own hands to keep your drink from getting muddled by previous customers' drinks of choice.
How Coca-Cola Freestyle machines work
Flushing out lingering flavors from a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine calls into question how it functions in the first place. Similar to standard fountain drink machines — which some say are the best way to consume soda — Coca-Cola Freestyle machines have flavored syrups for each of its options and mixes them with soda water as you dispense the drink into your cup. However, because there are so many options that need to be stored within the machine, some have found that the syrup runs low quite frequently and must be refilled by a staff member in order for the machine to get the correct ratio of soda water to syrup.
Furthermore, some also say that this ratio is frequently uneven, either producing far too much or not enough syrup and making drinks overly sweet or bland in the process. Nevertheless, while some soda fanatics will always favor McDonald's high-quality fountain drinks despite the limited options, the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine still has its upsides. As long as you flush it out before using it, the machine is great for less particular soda drinkers who want to try new flavors or mix different drinks together to make cool new concoctions.