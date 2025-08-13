For A Better-Tasting Coke Freestyle Drink, Always Do This Before Filling Your Cup

The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine has become a beloved feature at some restaurants and stores, but it isn't without its faults. While we've gotten the chance to enjoy several exclusive flavors that are only available in the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, having 100 different drink variations all come out of one spout can be to your beverage's detriment. That's why it's important to remember to flush out the spout with water before choosing your drink to ensure that no unfamiliar flavors end up in your cup. Luckily, since water is an option on every Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, all it takes is selecting it and running the water for a few seconds, and you should be in the clear.

This strategy applies to any fountain drink machine you use, although it's especially vital with the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, which offers so many unique flavors at once. And since some fast food employees claim that the machines aren't cleaned daily at many restaurants, it is a legitimate necessity for you to take matters into your own hands to keep your drink from getting muddled by previous customers' drinks of choice.