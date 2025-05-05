Discontinued Kool-Aid Flavors We'll Probably Never Drink Again

Edwin Perkins hit on something tasty with his liquid concrete product called Fruit Smack. Inspired by the powdery magic of Jell-O, he set out to improve upon Fruit Smack with a powder mix drink originally called Kool-Ade, which he brought to market in 1927.

This affordable soft drink, renamed Kool-Aid, stirred up a lot of business with kids then, and still to this day. What once started with only six flavors, has ballooned to over 20 on shelves today. In those ensuing decades, there have seemed like a zillion other flavors introduced, some with wild combinations, and others with tricks up their sleeves. Sadly, many of these memorable flavors have been lost to time. That hasn't stopped collectors from paying a pretty penny for some of those bygone packets, or for The Takeout to celebrate and re-examine these discontinued sugary treasures. There is power in powder: Drink up my friends.