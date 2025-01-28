Discontinued Sodas We Don't Miss

In the 1990s, Coca-Cola's marketing department learned that the two best-known words across all languages were supposedly "Coke" and "OK." Seeking to own the trademark on both, The Coca-Cola Company created OK Soda. But how do you get people interested in a product that proclaimed its casual mediocrity? By embracing a jaded and disaffected sensibility, reflecting the attitude associated at the time with members of Generation X, the teens and 20-somethings of the 1990s who seemingly felt "OK" about most things.

It took Coca-Cola two years to come up with the marketing plan for OK Soda, because it would be tough to attract customers who were young and distrusted advertising and corporations. Ads for the soft drink went self-deprecating, featuring a listless "OK Manifesto" (per "OK: The Improbable Story of America's Greatest Word"), which included aphorisms like "What's the point of OK? Well, what's the point of anything?" An attempt was made to make OK Soda cans seem cool and relatable to youthful consumers, with Coca-Cola hiring indie comic book artists Daniel Clowes and Charles Burns to design them.

OK Soda sold very well in limited test markets, but didn't when it was accessible nationwide. Coca-Cola's research showed that customers who bought OK Soda once tended to not buy it again. For while much work went into the marketing, the soft drink itself was just OK, a bland and nondescript fruity-flavored soda and cola hybrid. After about a year, Coca-Cola took OK Soda out of stores.