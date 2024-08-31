Spumoni Vs Neapolitan Ice Cream: What's The Difference?

Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day, but the worst part of going to the ice cream parlor, besides the mess of melted ice cream, is always which flavor to choose out of the litany of options.

If you are having a problem narrowing down your choices, you can always opt for a scoop of Neopolitan ice cream to get three flavors in one. Neapolitan is a traditional flavor of ice cream served in American scoop shops that combines three popular flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Those with more of an international palate would probably prefer spumoni, a similar tri-colored frozen dessert hailing from Italy made of pistachio, cherry, and chocolate gelato with some mix-ins added for good measure.

The two desserts have a lot in common; they are both frozen and come in three vibrant colors that make both a three-for-one deal. But there are a few key differences that make the two desserts their own unique experience.