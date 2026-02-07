14 Foods & Drinks You May Have Thought Were Gluten Free, But Aren't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've been on the gluten-free journey for a while or are only recently embarking upon the world of no wheat, most of us know which foods are safe to consume and which are okay to enjoy — right?

While most breads, cookies, and pastries can be found on our list of gluten-containing foods to avoid, other, less frequently noted items can still end up on our plates, making this one of the common mistakes people make when shopping for gluten-free food. Unfortunately, ingesting gluten unknowingly isn't as easy to pass off as a simple mistake for some individuals — for people diagnosed with celiac disease or who experience severe symptoms as a result of consuming wheat, it could lead to dire health consequences.

In the upcoming article, we're diving a bit deeper to uncover some of the foods that contain gluten that may have slipped under your radar. From store-bought purchases to foods you might encounter when out to eat, we're exposing all of the wheat-containing eats, while also attempting to provide you with ways to enjoy similar foods, worry-free. Bear in mind that some options mentioned won't always contain gluten — do the research yourself before deciding whether or not these food items should be on your plate. With that, join us as we discover the 14 foods you may have thought were gluten-free, but aren't always.

