What's The Best Binder For Vegan Burgers
Although tasty, it can sometimes be challenging to make a vegan burger that doesn't fall apart while cooking or eating. This is partly because vegan burgers lack eggs, which are commonly used as the binding ingredient in vegetarian burgers. While you can find vegan burgers in the freezer aisle of grocery stores that can keep themselves together while also being flavorful, nothing beats a fresh homemade patty made from plant-based ingredients. So we asked vegan chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and Switch4Good digital marketing director, Jason Wrobel to share his favorite go-to egg substitutes. These include "ground flax seed mixed with water (flax egg), ground chia seeds mixed with water, breadcrumbs, oats, tapioca flour, mashed potato, or aquafaba (chickpea liquid) which all act to bind the patty and keep the ingredients from falling apart," he told The Takeout.
While Wrobel's preferred binders are a flax egg and ground chia seeds mixed with water, the right binder will be dependent on the moisture content present within the vegan burger's mixture. "For example, if you have a very wet mixture, adding aquafaba will not assist with binding," he said. "Whereas if you have a dry veggie burger mix, you'll want to use binders with more moisture."
The chef also recommended trying different flours in your recipe, such as chickpea flour, to bind the burger mix together. "Some types of vegan burgers hold together much better than others due to their ingredients and binding agents," he said.
Flours and starches are key ingredients for binding vegan burgers
Seitan, a versatile vegan meat alternative made from wheat gluten, is "one of the best options for durability and structure," chef Jason Wrobel told us. Vital wheat gluten is a byproduct of removing most of the starch from flour, leaving behind the protein gluten — which is responsible for giving baked goods chewiness and structure. For burgers, you can blend the vital wheat gluten with beans, seasonings, and liquid, then shape them into patties before steaming then baking or pan-frying them. It gives vegan burgers a "firm, chewy, meat-like texture," said Wrobel.
Wrobel also recommended utilizing beans and grains as binding agents. "Beans are naturally starchy and help create a dense, sticky, texture," he said. "Mashing them releases their natural starches, which act as a binder." Grains hold together well by providing structure and absorbing moisture as a binder. "Cook grains until they're slightly sticky and let them cool before mixing them into the patty mixture," advised Wrobel.
If you want to add "a meaty, more umami flavor, mix in a tablespoon or two of miso paste," suggested Wrobel. "Or you can "create a meaty chew and dense texture by using different mushrooms in the veggie burger mix." With the right ingredients, a little creativity, and some expert tips, the most meat-centric dishes, like burgers, can become satisfying plant-based versions made right at home — and you won't need to worry about them falling apart.