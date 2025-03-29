What's The Best Binder For Vegan Burgers

Although tasty, it can sometimes be challenging to make a vegan burger that doesn't fall apart while cooking or eating. This is partly because vegan burgers lack eggs, which are commonly used as the binding ingredient in vegetarian burgers. While you can find vegan burgers in the freezer aisle of grocery stores that can keep themselves together while also being flavorful, nothing beats a fresh homemade patty made from plant-based ingredients. So we asked vegan chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and Switch4Good digital marketing director, Jason Wrobel to share his favorite go-to egg substitutes. These include "ground flax seed mixed with water (flax egg), ground chia seeds mixed with water, breadcrumbs, oats, tapioca flour, mashed potato, or aquafaba (chickpea liquid) which all act to bind the patty and keep the ingredients from falling apart," he told The Takeout.

While Wrobel's preferred binders are a flax egg and ground chia seeds mixed with water, the right binder will be dependent on the moisture content present within the vegan burger's mixture. "For example, if you have a very wet mixture, adding aquafaba will not assist with binding," he said. "Whereas if you have a dry veggie burger mix, you'll want to use binders with more moisture."

The chef also recommended trying different flours in your recipe, such as chickpea flour, to bind the burger mix together. "Some types of vegan burgers hold together much better than others due to their ingredients and binding agents," he said.