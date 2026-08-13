Hershey's 2026 Halloween Line-Up Has New Sweets That Trick-Or-Treaters Will Run Door To Door For

Whether you're ready to accept it or not Halloween season is nearly upon us and the fine folks over at Hershey are ready to deliver the goods in new shapes, sizes, and a variety of, well, variety packages. One of the telltale signs of Halloween is the familiar sight of Reese's Pumpkins back on store shelves, but this year they'll be sharing real estate with one of last year's best Halloween candies, the Kit Kat Count.

This year, the vampiric count will be joined by a witch when you buy the king size version, though you can still get the count by himself in the snack size. 2025 also saw the launch of Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies, which play a trick on eaters by delivering flavors that don't match the colors used. These are back again this year as Gummies Trickies Minis, which have now been separated into individual sachets for easy distribution.

Also along for the (hay)ride are the snack-sized Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs, which return for the first time since 2024. Who needs wax teeth when you can have tastier Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs? For anyone looking to diversify their Halloween bowl offerings for trick-or-treaters, consider grabbing a box of Hershey Halloween All-Stars, which features Reese's Pumpkins and Kit Kat Ghost Toast alongside the Kit Kat Count & Witch and Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies.