Hershey's 2026 Halloween Line-Up Has New Sweets That Trick-Or-Treaters Will Run Door To Door For
Whether you're ready to accept it or not Halloween season is nearly upon us and the fine folks over at Hershey are ready to deliver the goods in new shapes, sizes, and a variety of, well, variety packages. One of the telltale signs of Halloween is the familiar sight of Reese's Pumpkins back on store shelves, but this year they'll be sharing real estate with one of last year's best Halloween candies, the Kit Kat Count.
This year, the vampiric count will be joined by a witch when you buy the king size version, though you can still get the count by himself in the snack size. 2025 also saw the launch of Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies, which play a trick on eaters by delivering flavors that don't match the colors used. These are back again this year as Gummies Trickies Minis, which have now been separated into individual sachets for easy distribution.
Also along for the (hay)ride are the snack-sized Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs, which return for the first time since 2024. Who needs wax teeth when you can have tastier Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs? For anyone looking to diversify their Halloween bowl offerings for trick-or-treaters, consider grabbing a box of Hershey Halloween All-Stars, which features Reese's Pumpkins and Kit Kat Ghost Toast alongside the Kit Kat Count & Witch and Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies.
Hershey has savory Halloween-themed snacks too
Hershey has plenty to offer in the savory department even if they aren't the products it's best known for. The cheddar puffs brand Pirate's Booty is taking a ghastly turn in the shape of ghosts and monsters, which are available in a big box of snack packs. Hershey also acquired LesserEvil in late 2025, meaning this will be Hershey's first Halloween with the healthy snack brand. To celebrate, it's rolling out large bags of LesserEvil Pumpkin Spice Popcorn as well as Spooky Popcorn and Spooky Spaceballs, both of which offer the brand's classic corn puffs in snack-sized form. Popcorn may be an old-school Halloween treat today's kids don't recognize, but so long as it's tasty nobody will mind.
With all that being said, the best bet this Halloween (or any time of year) looks to be the Reese's Sweet & Salty box, which mixes and matches all kinds of treats, including Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, Reese's Dipped Pretzels, and Reese's Filled Pretzels. That's a lot to munch on, so you better get started now, as October 31 is coming soon than you think.